Scouts observe Memorial Day 2021

June 10, 2021

Scouts from Williston Troop 692 plant flags at four Williston cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day on May 26. 

Observer Courtesy Photos

Comments (1)

    June 11, 2021 at 8:33 am

