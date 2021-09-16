Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

School diversity director resigns

September 16, 2021
Liliana Rodriguez

Liliana Rodriguez

OBSERVER STAFF REPORT

The Champlain Valley School District’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Liliana Rodriquez, resigned last week after just two months on the job, citing personal reasons. 

“Covid continues to change the lives of many across the globe and I am sad to say that my family is no exception,” she said. “I need to focus on unexpected health concerns and family needs right now.”

The district created the position in 2020 to implement its equity policy, written to ensure “each student receives the resources and educational opportunities they need to learn and thrive.” The district offered the job to Kim Rhiannon last summer, but she backed out before the school year started over a lack of clarity about the job description and authority. 

Last winter, district administrators rewrote the job description with the help of a consultant and hired Rodriguez in the spring. She started July 1.

“We were all just getting to know Lili,” Superintendent Rene Sanchez said. 

Over the summer, Rodriguez had begun an equity audit of the district, looked at ways to implement diversity, equity and inclusion principles in staff hiring and retention and worked on centralizing bias incident reporting across the district.

“I was honored to be chosen for this position, felt so welcomed and I am sad to leave so abruptly,” Rodriguez said. “I wish you all the best as you choose equity and inclusion every day … these words are verbs, requiring action from all of us.”

The district hopes to hire a new director of diversity equity, and inclusion by January.

Related Articles

News
September 17, 2020

Hotel project languishes

Architect says project ‘is still active’ By Jason Starr Observer staff Construction of a hotel on Blair Park Road started too quickly in January. Now it appears to be languishing.  The Williston
Read More
News
October 8, 2020

Salon Vermont opens in former TV studio

Couple brings emerging business model to Blair Park By Jason Starr Observer staff It took true confidence in their business model and an opportunity to move into a unique space for Iri Sunj and Ines O
Read More
News
December 23, 2020

Making up for lost learning

Williston schools to bring on extra staff after pandemic disruption BY JASON STARR Observer staff School leaders are projecting significant gaps in learning after what could be more than a year of par
Read More

Comment here