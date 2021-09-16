School diversity director resigns

September 16, 2021

Liliana Rodriguez

OBSERVER STAFF REPORT

The Champlain Valley School District’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Liliana Rodriquez, resigned last week after just two months on the job, citing personal reasons.

“Covid continues to change the lives of many across the globe and I am sad to say that my family is no exception,” she said. “I need to focus on unexpected health concerns and family needs right now.”

The district created the position in 2020 to implement its equity policy, written to ensure “each student receives the resources and educational opportunities they need to learn and thrive.” The district offered the job to Kim Rhiannon last summer, but she backed out before the school year started over a lack of clarity about the job description and authority.

Last winter, district administrators rewrote the job description with the help of a consultant and hired Rodriguez in the spring. She started July 1.

“We were all just getting to know Lili,” Superintendent Rene Sanchez said.

Over the summer, Rodriguez had begun an equity audit of the district, looked at ways to implement diversity, equity and inclusion principles in staff hiring and retention and worked on centralizing bias incident reporting across the district.

“I was honored to be chosen for this position, felt so welcomed and I am sad to leave so abruptly,” Rodriguez said. “I wish you all the best as you choose equity and inclusion every day … these words are verbs, requiring action from all of us.”

The district hopes to hire a new director of diversity equity, and inclusion by January.