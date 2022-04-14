School district sees ‘unnerving’ exodus

April 14, 2022

Director of Network Services Mike Kanfer and Chief Operating Officer Jeanne Jensen are among 10 CVSD leaders who are leaving the district at the end of this school year.

Board stands behind superintendent

By Jason Starr

Observer staff

Ten Champlain Valley School District administrators plan to leave their jobs at the end of this school year, a rate of leadership turnover that is alarming some members of the school community.

“This is unprecedented, and it serves as a red flag that something is wrong,” Jodi Sanders, a music teacher at Shelburne Community School and parent of a student in the district, said at the April 5 meeting of the Champlain Valley School Board.

The departures include: Chief Operating Officer Jeanne Jensen, Director of Learning and Innovation Jeff Evans, Director of Student Support Services Megan Roy, Director of Network Services Mike Kanfer, Director of Early Education Shelley Henson, High School Activities and Athletic Director Dan Shepardson, Hinesburg Co-Principal John Pontius, Shelburne Lead Principal Scott Sivo, Shelburne Special Education Administrator Peggy Sue Van Nostrand and Charlotte Special Education Director Cassandra Townsend.

“As both a staff member and a parent, this amount of change is both unnerving and concerning,” Sanders said, calling the departures “a mass exodus of highly skilled, well-liked, exceptional leadership.”

All of the departures have come since the hiring of Superintendent Rene Sanchez, who is about nine months into his tenure after replacing 15-year Superintendent Elaine Pinckney.

Sanders said departing administrators are “expressing that they do not feel supported by the systems of leadership and governance.” Similarly, an anonymous email sent to the Observer and to the school board pointed to Sanchez as the root cause of the administrator departures.

School board chair Angela Arsenault told the Observer that the board has completed a performance review of Sanchez — including soliciting anonymous feedback about Sanchez from school staff — and that Sanchez “has the board’s full support.”

“The administrative departures we’re seeing are due to a few different factors — including expected turnover with a change in leadership, personal decisions regarding career advancement, and obvious trends in our state and country in the education field — which are unrelated to Superintendent Sanchez’s performance,” said Arsenault.

In her April 5 comments to the board, Sanders said she “respectfully disagrees” with framing the departures as an expected result of a change in leadership.

“As a 20-plus-year experienced teacher, I have experience in multiple districts … and I’ve never seen this kind of leadership change in a single year,” Sanders said.

No board members responded to Sanders’ comments during the meeting.

Arsenault acknowledged in an email to the Observer that the board could have set up a smoother “onboarding” process during the transition from Pinckney to Sanchez.

“There are things we would do differently if given the choice and a time machine,” she said. “Since that’s not possible, we’re looking forward and focusing our collective energy on supporting our superintendent, administrators, teachers and students as we move through this transitional phase into the opportunity that change and progress provide.”

Rene Sanchez, left, has been the superintendent of schools for nine months. Anna

Couperthwait has just been named new district director of student support services, leaving

open her role as CVU director of special services. OBSERVER FILE PHOTOS

The district has already hired a successor for one of the pending vacancies. On Tuesday it announced that the director of special services at CVU, Anna Couperthwait, will be promoted to the district’s director of student support services, replacing Roy. Of course, that creates an administrative opening in her current role at CVU.

Couperthwait is a graduate of CVU and UVM.

“She brings both local CVSD historical knowledge as well as a full K-12 system perspective to our central office,” Sanchez said.

Her position oversees the district’s special education programs.

“I’m looking forward to joining the central office leadership team in the work of supporting the students of CVSD,” she said. “I’ve learned so much over the years as a CVSD student, teacher and administrator, and I’m excited to continue my professional journey at the district level.”

Of the 10 administrative departures, five are retirements (Evans, Kanfer, Pontius, Jensen and Shepardson). Jensen plans to return on a part-time basis to handle special projects for the district, according to Communications Director Bonnie Birdsall.

Three of the departures involve career advancement, including Roy, who will take over as superintendent at Washington Central Unified Union School District; Van Nostrand, who takes a central office student support position in another Vermont district and Townsend, who takes a director-level position at UVM in January.

Two are resignations, including Sivo and Henson, who are both moving to similar positions in other Vermont districts, Birdsall said.