School district makes progress on filling leadership void

April 28, 2022

Sarah Crum

The Champlain Valley School District has begun hiring for several administrator-level positions that will become vacant at the end of the school year. 

Last week it announced the hiring of Sarah Crum to replace Jeff Evans as the director of learning and innovation. Crum currently serves as the director of special education in Williston schools. She has also worked in special education at Champlain Valley High School.

Crum will start her new role on July 1. The job entails working with the district’s directors of student support services and diversity, equity and inclusion; overseeing the district’s English Language Learner program; and managing federal grants.

“Sarah’s experience as an English teacher, special educator and special education director will prove to be a valuable resource for the Champlain Valley School District,” Superintendent Rene Sanchez said. “Literacy, instructional techniques and inclusivity are always among the most important current focus areas of school districts. Sarah’s background will help Champlain Valley’s already innovative work progress even further.”

District administrators have also begun interviewing to fill the chief operating officer position; diversity, equity and inclusion positions; and principal positions in Hinesburg and Shelburne.

