Rotary raising funds for community needs

April 15, 2021

OBSERVER STAFF REPORT

The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club has announced its annual fundraising effort.

Every year, the club raises thousands of dollars for local community projects and services. In the past, the group has organized a ski challenge as the primary vehicle for raising donations. This year, the fun event was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, the needs of the community persist, and local businesses and individuals are being invited to contribute through the Giving Drive.

Rotary funding benefits community members of all ages, including heating assistance and Thanksgiving food baskets for neighbors in need, an annual senior citizen holiday lunch, sponsorship of the Williston Central School mentoring program and local literacy programs, youth leadership training programs and academic scholarships for two to three college-bound students from Richmond and Williston.

Earlier this month, the Rotary delivered a $2,000 check to the Split the Ticket Fund, a Vermont nonprofit that matches cash donations with donations of heating oil, kerosene and propane from Vermont’s fuel providers. The club has supported the fuel assistance program for over 15 years.

“A gift through your local Rotary is a great way to support programs that directly benefit your neighbors,” said Jeff Petter, fundraising committee chair.

“In this time of hardship due to the pandemic, some folks who have been less impacted have mentioned a desire to donate all or part of their stimulus checks to help those in need,” Petter said, “which is a wonderful idea.”

Founded just over 25 years ago, the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club is one of 35,000 such local service clubs around the world. The first Rotary Club was formed in Chicago in 1905. Many Vermont towns are home to Rotary clubs, whose activities include hosting speakers, organizing community events, volunteering, doing service projects, supporting literacy programs and fundraising for local charities, as well as for global polio eradication efforts.

Those interested in contributing to the Rotary Giving Drive can donate by mailing a check to Williston-Richmond Rotary Charities, PO Box 114, Williston, VT 05495, or through Paypal at www.paypal.com/ donate/?hosted_button_id=VBC7TGQE87TW8