Rotary marks polio eradication efforts

October 21, 2021

Jude Hersey stands by a new display placed by the Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond at the Dorothy Alling Memorial library about the effort to eradicate polio. OBSERVER PHOTO BY SUSAN COTE

The Rotary Club of Williston-Richmond is marking World Polio Day (Oct. 24) with an educational display in the foyer of the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library. The display will be up through the month of November.

Through 30-plus years of work by Rotary and its partners in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, millions of lives have been saved and many millions more have been spared a lifetime of paralysis. These efforts have reduced the incidence of polio by 99.9 percent. 

The focus now is on completing the difficult final mile and making polio only the second human disease ever to be eradicated. 

Rotary’s polio programs also deliver a range of additional benefits, including serving as critical healthcare infrastructure in the fight against vitamin deficiencies and Covid-19.

To support the campaign, visit www.endpolio.org or contact the Williston-Richmond Rotary at rotaryclubofwillistonvt@gmail.com.

