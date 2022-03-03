Rotary looks to expand town’s War Memorial

March 3, 2022

Brick sponsorship available to honor veterans

A program to create a lasting tribute to veterans has been announced by the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club. People are invited to honor family members and friends who have served with custom-inscribed bricks featuring the veteran’s name and dates and branch of service.

The bricks will be installed by the Town of Williston Public Works Department in the patio at the town’s War Memorial, which sits between Town Hall and the Annex on Williston Road in the village.

The memorial will be the site of public observances on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to recognize veterans who have served the country.

Two brick sizes are offered for purchase: 4-by-8 inches and 8-by-8 inches. A typical inscription includes the name, branch of service and dates for each veteran. Larger bricks may feature the names of multiple veterans. Bricks may also include an optional emblem of the branch of service.

A portion of the proceeds will support the community service programs of the Williston-Richmond Rotary Club, such as youth mentoring and literacy, home heating fuel assistance, park beautification and community holiday celebrations.

“This is a wonderful way to show gratitude to a veteran and at the same time support valuable programs in our community,” said Rotary Club president Lesley Murray.

The Rotary asks that brick orders be made by March 18 so that the bricks can be installed at the War Memorial prior to Memorial Day on May 30. An observance will be held that morning to dedicate the bricks and recognize veterans.

For more information and to receive order forms, call or email Phil Stevens at (802) 734-7477 or philipsstevens@gmail.com.