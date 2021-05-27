Richmond Farmers’ Market kicks off June 4

May 27, 2021

The Richmond Farmers’ Market reopens for the season June 4 with a dozen new vendors alongside returning favorites.

The market will be open Fridays from 3-6:30 p.m. through Oct. 15 on the Volunteer’s Green in Richmond. Shoppers can find local produce, prepared food, baked goods, cheese, artisanal crafts, wellness products, fine liquors, soap, honey and more.

“Our market is a community watering-hole,” said market manager Ariana Matthews-Saltzman. “It gets folks outside in a safe, social environment and brings people together over good food and good music.

“I believe that farmers’ markets are a convenient and rewarding way to vote with your dollar,” she continued. “Our vendors are local business owners and when you support them, you are supporting your community and growing the local economy one sunny Friday at a time. In 2020, we all saw firsthand how important local resilience is — choosing to shop at the farmers’ market is a step in that much-needed direction.”

This year’s market will host 20 full-season vendors, plus a rotating roster of half-season and day vendors. Four new farmers will join longtime cornerstone Last Resort Farm. Richmond-based New Tradition Farm will focus on seasonal salad and braising greens mixes, along with homemade dressings. Prima Materia will bring wild and cultivated mushrooms; Rocky Hill Farm will provide organic vegetables, eggs and rabbit; and Valhalla Farm will offer a variety of produce.

Shoppers looking for a meal can find savory handheld pies from Pie Empire; empanadas, tamales and ceviche from Aromaticah; and stuffed cabbage and baklava from Kadric’s Bakery. New this year are gourmet burgers from Glory Burger, a new Richmond-based business.

New vendors will also offer fresh handmade pasta, cookies and baked goods, handcrafted marshmallows, CBD products, pottery, artwork, herbal skincare and makeup products, among other items. Returning vendors will provide honey, cheese, soap, ice cream, Alaskan-caught seafood, plant and flower arrangements and more.

The market welcomes a new assistant manager this year, Marissa Green of Charlotte.

“I wanted to get involved in the Richmond Farmers’ Market to support our local food system and support our community,” Green said. “I want the market to be a space for community members to connect with local food producers and makers in an authentic way. I am looking forward to warm Friday afternoons spent meeting my neighbors and getting to know the community better.”

Live music starts June 11 with The Slow Cookers, who bring tight vocal harmonies, a steady groove and unbridled energy to anything from folk classics to today’s biggest hits.

EBT customers can double their money at the market with Crop Cash, a NOFA-VT program intended to increase food security, boost nutrition and put extra dollars into the hands of dedicated farmers. Anyone who swipes an EBT card at the market receives an additional $1 in Crop Cash coupons for every $1 redeemed from an EBT card, up to $10. Crop Cash coupons can be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables.

“I personally can’t wait to grocery shop at the market as a patron,” Matthews-Salzman said. “There are so many different types of food vendors, from veggies to meat to dairy to bread and mushrooms, not to mention the awesome prepared food vendors whose offerings are perfect to throw in the freezer for a rainy day.”

While COVID-19 regulations are loosening, the market asks that shoppers continue to wear masks and stay at least 6 feet apart while shopping.

For more information and to see the full lineup of vendors, visit www. richmondfarmersmarketvt.org.