Retired Williston professor named to St. Mike’s Hall of Fame

July 22, 2021

Dave Landers of Williston was named to the St. Michael’s College Athletic Hall of Fame Monday for his time as a faculty athletics representative.

Along with five other inductees, Landers will be honored at the college’s Hall of Fame banquet on Sept. 17, part of the college’s Alumni and Family Weekend.

Joining Landers in the induction class of 2021 are: soccer all-star Humberto Cozenza, cross country skier and coach Steve Dowd, field hockey star and women’s lacrosse team founder Mary Stanton, all-conference basketball player Brian Young and women’s tennis coach Greg Cluff.

Landers was the faculty athletics representative from 2005-2018. In the role, he was a liaison between athletes and faculty members, helping improve the academic performance of athletes and helping athletes overcome academic hurdles. He also established the Academic Mentor Program to focus additional resources on teams that were underachieving academically.

Landers, who was also a professor at the college for more than three decades, was influential on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, challenging athletes to respond to the suicides of LGBT youths who had been bullied. He also helped students establish a mental health organization, Hope Happens Here, which fights stigma around mental illness on college campuses, and especially among student-athletes. Chapters have been established at several colleges and high schools.

Landers first came to Saint Michael’s in March 1982 as a psychology professor, while also serving as director of the Student Resource Center for 23 years. In 2005, he transitioned to faculty athletics representative, while continuing to teach. Landers retired in 2018.

He is also a published author, having released “I Wish He’d Taught Me How to Shave,” a collection of student essays and his own reflections.