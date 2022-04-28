Rethinking our lawns

April 28, 2022

Dandelions are often the most noticeable of the spring lawn flowers. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO

By Amy Huntington

Special to the Observer

Plants have a superpower, turning the sun’s energy into fuel that can be consumed by us or other animals. That’s nothing new. But I’m beginning to understand the extent to which invertebrates like caterpillars, worms and beetles provide a vital link between plants and larger animals in the food web.

Consider songbirds. I like to think I’ve been a good steward to birds. I keep my cats indoors. I provide birdfeeders, fruit-bearing trees and shrubs. I even begrudgingly share our blueberries and black raspberries.

What I didn’t consider is the type of foods that birds need, especially while raising offspring. They aren’t looking for my seeds or berries (which aren’t even ripe until later in the season). As it turns out, what most birds really need to feed their babies are larvae, like moth and butterfly caterpillars. They require soft, nutritious foods that can often quite literally be stuffed down their little throats.

Mom and dad may make hundreds of trips a day to find food for their young. In Douglas W. Tallamy’s “Nature’s Best Hope,” Tallamy writes: “Caterpillars are the mainstay of most bird diets in North America, particularly when birds are rearing their young.” He describes caterpillars as “soft bags filled with food.”

Who knew? I didn’t!

And here’s the rub. Plants form the foundation of all food webs on earth. There are 3 million to 4 million insect species on earth that Tallamy points out are “directly or indirectly tied to plants.”

They may eat the living plant, or dead, dropped leaves, or other invertebrates that have eaten plants, etc. But those insects depend on specific plants to thrive.

That row of Norway maples isn’t providing food to the local food web. The fancy imported shrub in front of our house may be stunning, but is inedible to local caterpillars.

Native plants that support caterpillars, and so the songbirds, are in fierce decline. Increasingly, Earth’s once-thriving diverse natural communities have been replaced by monoculture farming, concrete, roads and … our wide, bare expanses of near-zero-diversity lawn.

Even if we do have a native tree in our lawn, larvae like caterpillars, which have spent a summer in the trees fattening up, will eventually drop to winter-over by burrowing in the ground or under the fallen leaves. But lawns are too compacted for burrowing and we have raked up all the leaves.

What to do? Suppose we start thinking of our yards, or other lawns in front of community buildings, not as grass to be trimmed, fertilized and kept weed-free. Suppose we consider how we can make some changes, even small ones, to better accommodate invertebrates.

Tallamy identifies three “keystone” trees or shrubs: oak, cherry and willow. These plants attract and nurture the greatest number of invertebrates, so they are a good place to start if you are looking for a tree or shrub to plant in your yard.

The National Wildlife Federation has a plant finder. Plug in your zip-code and not only will it show you what is native to your area, but also what butterfly/moth caterpillars are supported.

Plant trees and shrubs closer than is usually recommended so their roots can entwine as they grow. This will make them stronger against blow-over during storms. Plant in layers — trees, with shrubs and perennials or other smaller plants beneath.

Less lawn means less mowing. You can leave the leaves underneath; they make great mulch as well as cover for caterpillars. And you can leave the bugs eating the plants as that’s kind of the point. They will provide sustenance for other animals within the food web.

If demand goes up for native plants, local nurseries will carry them. Check out the Intervale Conservation Nursery in Burlington. You can email them for a list of available locally grown native plants. And don’t forget our much-maligned native “weeds.” Let ‘em grow! They are just flowers that have gotten a bad rap, and many of them are gorgeous as well as very important, especially to local bee populations.

Imagine your yard or another plot in your neighborhood with swaths of plantings short and tall and a path of grass that winds through it. Imagine a community with patches full of native plants where butterflies, moths, bees, songbirds and other animals can hopscotch from yard to yard to find what they need to thrive.

By adding native plants, we are inviting invertebrates to fulfill that vital link between plants and other animals.

It may take a little getting used to, but I think it’s a goal worth pursuing.