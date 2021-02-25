Redhawks return to the ice

Williston Observer

February 25, 2021

Four different goalscorers found the back of the net for the Champlain Valley Union High School boys hockey team in a 4-2 win Saturday over Stowe. Angelos Carroll, Devon Fay, Ryan Canty and Alex Zuchowski each had a goal for the Redhawks. 

Also Saturday, the CVU girls team (which is a cooperative with Mount Mansfield Union High School), beat Middlebury 2-1. Hannah Schmid and Georgia Bruneau each had a goal, and an assist for the CougarHawks, while Riley Erdman added an assist, and goalie Grace Ferguson stopped 18 shots.

— Lauren Read

