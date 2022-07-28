Redhawk trio to represent Vermont at Shrine Bowl

July 28, 2022

From left, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll and Jared Anderson will represent CVU in the Shrine football all star game against New Hampshire next weekend at Castleton University. Observer courtesy photo

Three Champlain Valley Union High School football players will represent the Redhawks at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl against New Hampshire’s all stars on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Castleton University.

The trio were chosen from among Vermont’s best high school football players for their on-field performance last fall. They are Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll and Jared Anderson.

Canty will be playing inside linebacker on the Vermont defense. A three-year starter for the Redhawks, Canty was a captain and the Redhawks’ defensive leader during both his junior and senior years.

“His football IQ and work ethic make him an ideal leader,” CVU coach Rahn Fleming said. “He is a ‘no matter what’ rather than an ‘as long as it works out for me’ kind of young man. What’s more, he’s the kid who’ll add ‘and then some’ to whatever is asked of him.

Fleming described him as “the inspirational fire for every other Redhawk on the field with him.”

Carroll will be playing outside linebacker and/or running back for Vermont. He was chosen for his passion for the game, commitment to his teammates and energy on the field. He was a team captain by unanimous vote of his teammates last season.

“If a mad scientist were to concoct the perfect mind/spirit combination for a young athlete, they could do no better than what nature gave us in Angelos,” Fleming said. “He is one of the most humble, capable, selfless and skilled young men I’ve coached in 15 years.”

Anderson will be playing defensive back for Vermont. Also a captain his senior year as a Redhawk, Anderson was often tasked with covering the opposing team’s best receiver.

“We knew with confidence that, once assigned, his job was taken care of,” Fleming said. “Jared is as humble as he is skilled. He led by example — a ‘first on, last off’ kinda guy who was always willing to take extra reps to make a teammate better and then to carry in the last of the equipment at practice’s end.

Fleming said the coaching staff is “Redhawk proud” to have Anderson, Carroll and Canty represent the school in the Shrine Game.