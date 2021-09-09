Red Sox honor Benevento posthumously

September 9, 2021

The family of Mike Benevento gathered Tuesday at Fenway Park to receive an award for the late Benevento, who was named Vermont Volunteer of the Year by the Red Sox Foundation in conjunction with Little League.

Benevento, who passed away in June, was a board member and longtime volunteer for Williston Little League. He continued to help out with the organization even after his son, Calvin, aged out. Since 1999, he volunteered at all levels of local baseball, including T-Ball, Babe Ruth and high school teams. He was a coach, umpire, scorekeeper, field maintainer, announcer, fundraiser and scheduler. He even volunteered for teams from other towns so that someone was there to support the players and allow them to play. He trained new umpires and served on the Williston Little League Board of Directors.

“Mike was one of the nicest, most genuine people you could ever meet, and it was an honor to have him on our board,” said Williston Little League President Jeff Audette. “He epitomized the ‘put me in coach, I’m ready to play’ attitude. He was there to lend a hand wherever it was needed.”

The award was presented on the field at Fenway as part of Red Sox Youth Baseball & Softball Night. A volunteer of the year was named in each New England state.