Race in the rain

July 8, 2021
Runners set off at the start of the 5K run

Deb Beckett Memorial 5K Race winners Saturday, at Williston Community Park 

OVERALL 

First place 

Erin Magill (19.07) 

Second place 

Tim Redmond (19.18) 

Third place 

Melanie Zimmerman (19.35) 

FEMALES 19 & UNDER 

Gabriele Knight 

Claire Kim 

Maggie Lawrence 

FEMALES AGES 20-39 

Erin Magill 

Melanie Zimmerman 

Allison Waring 

FEMALES AGES 40-59 

Carolyn Siccama 

Elizabeth Ritchie 

Brianne Williams 

FEMALES AGES 60-PLUS 

Joan Spasyr 

Brenda Barsalou 

Steph Brown 

MALES 19 & UNDER 

Diego Robinson 

Tyler Forrest 

W.M. Cate 

MALES AGES 20-39 

Matt Gagnon 

Sean Beckett 

Theron Twitchell 

MALES AGES 40-59 

Tim Redmond 

Paul Kartchoke 

McKew Devitt 

MALES AGES 60-PLUS 

Ben Rose 

Peter Moreman 

Bob Driver

 

