Race in the rain

Deb Beckett Memorial 5K Race winners Saturday, at Williston Community Park
OVERALL
First place
Erin Magill (19.07)
Second place
Tim Redmond (19.18)
Third place
Melanie Zimmerman (19.35)
FEMALES 19 & UNDER
Gabriele Knight
Claire Kim
Maggie Lawrence
FEMALES AGES 20-39
Erin Magill
Melanie Zimmerman
Allison Waring
FEMALES AGES 40-59
Carolyn Siccama
Elizabeth Ritchie
Brianne Williams
FEMALES AGES 60-PLUS
Joan Spasyr
Brenda Barsalou
Steph Brown
MALES 19 & UNDER
Diego Robinson
Tyler Forrest
W.M. Cate
MALES AGES 20-39
Matt Gagnon
Sean Beckett
Theron Twitchell
MALES AGES 40-59
Tim Redmond
Paul Kartchoke
McKew Devitt
MALES AGES 60-PLUS
Ben Rose
Peter Moreman
Bob Driver
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.