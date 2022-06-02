Williston Observer

Publisher’s Note

June 2, 2022

This week we continue our annual tradition of publishing an issue of the Observer with content created by the students of Williston. We thank the students who have contributed their words, artwork and photographs to share with us a sense of growing up today in Williston. And we thank their teachers and school staff.

Below is a sampling of the students’ writing and artwork. To view the full content, see our print edition or the digital edition on this site.

