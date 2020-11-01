Playoffs begin for Redhawks fall sports

November 1, 2020

Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

The Vermont Principals’ Association released its pairings for the playoffs on Monday. Check below to see what is in store for the Champlain Valley Union High School teams.

BOYS SOCCER

After capturing the Division I state title the last two seasons, the Champlain Valley boys soccer team will enter this year’s postseason with the No. 2 seed.

The Redhawks (8-2) faced No. 15 Spaulding (0-8) this Wednesday in the playdowns. With a win, CVU would advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of No. 7 Rutland vs. No. 10 Brattleboro on Friday at 3 p.m.

CVU has seen neither Spaulding nor Brattleboro this season, but did earn a 3-0 win over Rutland in the final game of the regular season.

GIRLS SOCCER

For the fourth year in a row, the Champlain Valley girls soccer team finished the regular season with an undefeated record.

The 8-0 Redhawks have earned the No. 1 seed in the Division I tournament as they go for their fourth state title in four years.

CVU earned a first-round bye and will wait for the winner of No. 8 Burlington vs. No. 9 Essex in the quarterfinals. That game will be played in Hinesburg on Saturday.

The Redhawks faced both Essex and Burlington once this season, earning a 4-0 win over the Hornets and a 5-0 win over the Seahorses.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Champlain Valley boys volleyball team enters this postseason in a very different position than previous years.

Not only will this tournament, which is not sanctioned by the VPA, be outside at South Burlington High School, the Redhawks will also not be the No. 1 seed.

CVU earned the No. 2 seed with an 8-1 record. If the Redhawks advance to Thursday’s championship game, they will play the winner of No. 1 Essex vs. No. 4 Rice.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Champlain Valley girls volleyball team will take to the field looking to capture a postseason title, albeit in a non-VPA tournament. The Redhawks entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed. If CVU advances to the Thursday’s final, it would face either Mount Mansfield or South Burlington.

FOOTBALL

After embracing the 7-vs.-7, no-touch season, the Champlain Valley football team had a banner year, losing just one game and earning the No. 1 seed in the Burlington area regional playoff.

The regional postseason — not sanctioned by the VPA — will have the top teams in the Burlington area play each other.

Champlain Valley earned a first-round bye with the top seed and will await a winner for the quarterfinals.

The Redhawks will play the winner of No. 8 BFA-St. Albans vs. No. 9 Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

CVU beat Mount Mansfield 35-20 in the final game of the regular season and beat the Bobwhites earlier in the season.

FIELD HOCKEY

The Redhawks captured a 4-0 win over Colchester on Saturday to advance to the D-I semifinals, where they were set to take on Mount Mansfield on Wednesday in South Burlington. With a win, the No. 3-seeded Redhawks would advance to the state championship game.