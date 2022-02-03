PAST TIMES: Talking to ghosts in Williston

February 3, 2022

The spiritualism of Angeline and Elisha Miller

By Elizabeth A. Allen

Special to the Observer

Angeline Miller (1804-1878) was deeply interested in alternative pursuits. She believed in herbal medicine, which I discussed in my last article (“Past Times,” Jan. 6). In this article, I broaden my scope to include her husband, Elisha Miller, Jr. (1792-1871), as I explore another of the Millers’ alternative interests: talking to ghosts.

The Millers were practicing spiritualists. Spiritualism, a large grassroots religious movement in the mid-19th century, believed that the living could communicate with the dead. According to spiritualist beliefs, sensitive individuals called mediums received messages from the spirits through table rapping, automatic writing or speaking in trance. Mediums reported that the dead resided in a tranquil, happy afterlife where they continued to grow and evolve.

The beginnings of spiritualism in the U.S. are often traced to 1848, when sisters Kate and Margaret Fox of Hydesdale, N.Y., claimed to receive messages from a spirit who communicated in rapping sounds. The Fox sisters lived in upstate New York, a hotbed of revivalism and new sects at that time, and word of their discussions with the dead spread quickly.

Spiritualism intertwined with other contemporary activist movements. The concept that spirits could reveal information directly to the living, without the intermediary of clergy or the Bible, appealed to religious reformers. The possibility that anyone, man or woman, of any race, could communicate with the dead fostered a belief in equality, attracting abolitionists and suffragists.

Mainstream religion had various perspectives on spiritualism. Some spiritualists felt that their spiritualist leanings coexisted with their Christianity. More liberal denominations of Christianity were open to spiritualism; in fact, the Universalists in Williston permitted spiritualists to use their church.

Vermont Congregationalism, however, denounced spiritualism. It seemed anti-Biblical and blasphemous to their eyes. The Millers, being Congregationalists, eventually came into conflict with the doctrine of their local church.

Aimee Angus Barber tells the story in her 1940 master’s thesis, “A History of the Religious Life of Williston, Vermont” (available at the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library). Quoting undated Congregational Church records, she writes that, in 1861, Elisha Jr. and Angeline were accused of spiritualist beliefs and summoned to the church to answer the charges. While Elisha Jr. sent in a written defense, Angeline made hers in person: “These charges were (1) breach of covenant in neglecting church service & ordinances, (2) departure from essential doctrines in disbelieving the authority of the Bible — the doctrine of depravity & the atonement. Her defense admitted each charge and attempted a justification for the same.” (p. 111-112)

An aged Angeline (Munson) Miller as she appears in a photo from Dorothy Parker Alling's scrapbook, available in the Dorothy Alling Memorial Library's Vermont Room.

In other words, Angeline avoided church service and did not believe in Biblical authority because she adhered to the spiritualist belief of direct communication from spirits, with no minister or Bible required. Her spiritualist beliefs in the essential goodness of humanity and the lack of punishment in the afterlife contradicted Christianity as well. Specifically, they went against the “doctrine of depravity & the atonement” — i.e., the concept that people are born depraved or sinful and that Jesus Christ died to atone for people’s sins.

Angeline, seeing nothing wrong with her beliefs, did not deny them. Instead, she tried to explain them to the church. Members of the hearing, unimpressed, voted unanimously to excommunicate the Millers.

Unchurched but undaunted, the Millers continued their spiritualist practices. In contrast to the massive conferences and popular demonstrations elsewhere in the state, spiritualism in Williston was not so popular. Elisha Jr. and Angeline, like many spiritualists across the country, gathered a small number of people in a private dwelling to listen to a medium.

We have some insight of what happened at the Millers’ seances because their granddaughter, Laura Jackson Meredith (1895-1989), found records among her family possessions. These included a notebook of some 36 unnumbered pages, most unattributed, containing communications from the years during and immediately after the Civil War. (Amy Barber’s thesis analyzes and quotes these messages at length.)

“Mrs. M.L. Allen” was the medium in many cases. Most commentary seemed to come from dead friends and relatives of the people at the seances. The messages said the departed were at peace, continuing to love and watch over the living. Any statements that the country was in political turmoil also allayed listeners’ fears by promising deliverance soon. For people reeling from the national trauma of the Civil War, these statements of reconciliation and victory soothed their worry.

Some of the dead appeared to support spiritualism. For example, Sheldon Douglas, who had also been excommunicated from the Congregational Church for spiritualism, supposedly heard from his wife at one seance. The ghost of his wife — almost certainly Mary Ann Brownell Douglas (1808-1858) — stated that, while she had not been a spiritualist in life, she was now a believer in “the spirit world.” Sheldon Douglas and the Millers probably felt vindicated when they heard this.

Communications with the dead also apparently validated Angeline’s practice of alternative medicine. As I mentioned in my previous article, she dispensed and promoted herbal remedies, preferring them over the dangerous and sometimes deadly medical treatments of the day. Messages from the medium backed her up. One “J.M.,” possibly a Miller ancestor, advised Angeline, “Your liver needs not tuning, but toning. Dr. T. will give you a prescription.” “Dr. Terrill,” another spirit, followed up, promising to send a prescription through the medium.

Prescriptions from the afterlife were not wholly unknown. In fact, an entire branch of spiritualism developed: trance medicine. Its practitioners entered a trance and either spoke about topics of health in public or diagnosed and prescribed for patients in private. As we can see in the example of Angeline’s life, spiritualism’s celebration of an individual’s intuition and insight cross-pollinated well with other contemporary social movements, like that of herbal medicine.

Even famous dead people supposedly dropped in to the Millers’ seances. None other than Abraham Lincoln showed up on Aug. 31, 1866, warning that Andrew Johnson was “a darker villain, a more consummate traitor than Jeff Davis.” Happily, though, Lincoln said that electing local politician “Baxter” could save the land from “selfish politicians who would betray their country.”

Williston’s spiritualist side usually receives little notice in books, where it appears as an anecdote about Lincoln stopping by. But the Millers’ spiritualism was more than just a humorous eccentricity. This was their religion, a source of comfort and insight, and they joined thousands of people across the country for whom spiritualism provided profound significance.