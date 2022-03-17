PAST TIMES: Just who were the Whitneys?

March 17, 2022

William Whitney is pictured 10 years after the Civil War, in which he fought for the Union. PHOTO COURTESY OF “THE WILLISTON STORY,” A MOODY AND PUTNAM BOOK

Part one in a series on Williston’s original families

By Stacey McKenna

Special to the Observer

Recently, this writer was driving through old town Williston, saw the sign for “Whitney Hill Homestead” and wondered who the Whitneys were and why they had a hill named after them? As I dove into the history books, a very unique and eclectic group of people came alive on the pages — and what an interesting story they have.

There were two families named Whitney who came to this area of Vermont, and as best as this amateur researcher can find, they were not related to each other.

In 1825, Paul Whitney came to Williston. He was married to Dollie Dorwin of Rutland, whose father had all his land confiscated after the Revolutionary War due to his loyalty to King George and the Tories. Moreover, adding to the scandal surrounding this family, apparently, after having their only son, Samuel Dorwin Whitney, Dollie and Paul divorced, an action practically unheard of in those days. The reasons for the divorce are unknown. Samuel, perhaps horrified by his grandfather’s loyalty to England, became a captain in Williston’s 8th Vermont regiment, 3rd battalion militia.

The second Whitney bunch arrived in Williston in 1814, via Conway, N.H., and Waterbury Vt. Otis Whitney married the comely Sarah Edmonds. Given the beliefs of their respective fathers, one wonders the conversation a “getting to know you” engagement celebration gathering might have produced prior to the nuptials.

Luckily (or not, given the circumstances), Otis didn’t have to find out. His father, an avowed Quaker preacher, passed away before the wedding after being smited by a falling tree. During that time, Quakers believed that any service in, or tax payments to, the state militias involved in the Revolutionary War to be unethical, and did not participate.

Quakers were subject to derision and ridicule for their war beliefs. Otis, perhaps feeling the sting of how his New Hampshire neighbors treated his Quaker father, remained pious but became a Baptist instead and founded Williston’s original Baptist Church.

Conversely, Sarah’s father, Joseph, was an adventurous, travelling privateer during the Revolutionary War. A brave (perhaps foolish?) capitalist, he saw an opportunity to profit from the war. As the fledging colonies did not have a large formal navy, they depended on privateers to defend the seas. A privateer during the Revolution would take a seafaring vessel out to water and try to capture King George’s ships and their war supplies. The privateers would then be paid by the colonies for the booty recovered.

Despite great risk of dying, being maimed or captured, Joseph decided to take his chances. There is no word whether Joseph was an accomplished or poor privateer; regardless, however, what a lot of adventures he must have had!

Whitney Hill Homestead sits on land where Sarah and Otis built their farmhouse and raised their family. At least three of their sons, Edmund, Oliver, and William, farmed the land after they had grown. The oldest brother, Henry, apparently more aligned with his father and grandfather’s persuasions, travelled west as a missionary. William did not share his grandfather’s pacifist approach to conflict, and joined the Union Army and fought at Gettysburg. When William returned to Williston, he inherited the farm.

Over time, the area became known as Whitney Hill as it was a favorite snow sledding spot in Williston — not only for the Whitneys, but for their friends too.

And that is the story of the Whitneys, one of Williston’s first families.

Information sources for this article include the Moody and Putnam’s book “The Williston Story,” Whitney family genealogy, a pamphlet entitled “The Whitneys in Williston” available at the Williston Historical Society and the Vermont Historical Society.

Past Times is a biweekly trip down memory lane with members of the Williston Historical Society.