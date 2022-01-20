PAST TIMES: Happy birthday, old friend

January 20, 2022

Old Brick Church turns 190 years old

By Mark Hutchins

Special to the Observer

This Jan. 25 will mark the 190th anniversary of the dedication of the Old Brick Church in Williston. On that day those many years ago, the church was full of notable members and visitors, including many who came from all over Chittenden County.

They came to dedicate the new building as the Williston Congregational Church, the first actual religious building in the town’s history.

The former Meeting House in the village had been both a place to worship and to meet for town business and events. The beautiful new brick church was an indication of the growing affluence of the town and would soon be joined by a new Methodist church, a new Town Hall, universalist church and academy, all lined up across the turnpike and forming an impressive town center.

Three of those buildings still exist.

Many travelers in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries would remark on these buildings as they passed through on the main east-west road across Vermont.

The Old Brick Church is a survivor and until a fire destroyed the belfry from a lightning strike, it had remained in remarkable condition — even after nearly 50 years of abandonment in the twentieth century. Today its lovely mellow bricks and beautiful windows still reflect the sunshine of decades and have become a much cherished symbol of the village and its history.

It is the oldest public building remaining in the town and, as it approaches 200 years of service to the community, it stands as straight and strong as the original builders intended it should. The town owns it today and maintains it with great care and respect.

Unknown to most, hidden under the slate roof installed in 1860, the original wood shake roof of 1832 is intact, the oldest original wood roof in Williston. The large majority of the original glass in the elegant gothic windows is original. Although remodeled in 1860, almost the entire interior is either original to that time or earlier to the time of its construction. It is a truly impressive structure from early Vermont.

We extend congratulations and much respect Old Brick Church! May you continue to endure and serve the community as gracefully as you have for nearly 200 years as a prime symbol of this historic town.

Happy birthday, old friend.