PAST TIMES: Diana Taylor (1799-1856)

March 3, 2022

The Williston woman with the dazzling hat

By Elizabeth Allen

Special to the Observer

According to the American Repertory and Advertiser of Oct. 5, 1821, women of the fledgling United States would save the country — and Diana Taylor of Williston would lead the way.

The paper reported on the third annual Chittenden County Agricultural Society (CCAS) exhibition, held Sept. 25-26, 1821, in Burlington. The report covered the exhibition’s livestock contests, won by men, as well as contests of “domestic manufactures,” won by women for the best woolen cloth, linen cloth, carpeting and other items.

The women’s accomplishments received grandiose praise from the paper: “… The skill and industry of our ladies … will save us from the mortification, as well as the evil, of transporting our wealth to the shore of Europe, and avert an impending national, as well as an individual, bankruptcy.”

In this interpretation, the homespun items produced by “our ladies” was superior to European products. In fact, the U.S. would soon rely on its own cloth production instead of foreign imports. Then “transporting our wealth to the shore of Europe” — that is, paying money for goods from across the Atlantic — would no longer be necessary. The country would be proud, self-reliant, and rich, thanks to the women.

This illustration, showing a woman shaping a straw bonnet, is from Charles Squire’s ‘Book of Trades,

or Library of the Useful Arts,’ published in 1806 by Richard Taylor and Company in England.

The anxieties expressed by the American Repertory were those of a country just starting to industrialize cloth production. The U.S. was expanding; its population nearly doubled from 5.3 million in 1800 to 9.6 million in 1820. Invasion of indigenous territory also increased the country’s land claims westward, resulting in cheap land for white farmers. The U.S. wanted to establish itself as a significant international player, independent from Old World imports.

Textiles seemed like the perfect way for the U.S. to prove itself. In 1800, most people in the country farmed, and most women produced cloth for their individual households. Nevertheless, textile imports were rising.

Between 1793 and 1815, however, various wars interrupted cloth imports from England. U.S. industrialists then stole information about British textile technology and established their own factories. In this context, the American Repertory’s praise of the winning women of the Chittenden County Agricultural Society touted both the country’s handmade agricultural traditions and its automated textile possibilities.

But let’s go back to Diana Taylor (1799-1856).

The CCAS exhibition recognized her for “a bonnet … manufactured from a species of grass, in imitation of Leghorn.” A talented haberdasher at the age of 22, Taylor was exactly the sort of industrious, talented woman that the U.S. needed to achieve greatness in the realm of textiles.

The CCAS judges were so amazed by Diana’s hat that a second American Repertory article (Oct. 12, 1821) covered it in more detail.

“American Grass Bonnet,” the headline proclaimed, emphasizing the homegrown nature of her work. Thought to be made from “common Fox Tail,” the bonnet “was extremely difficult, on close inspection, to detect (i.e., distinguish) … from the finest real Leghorn.

“No provision had been made by the committee for a premium on such items,” continued the article. But several men collected “a handsome sum” for Diana “as a token of their approbation.”

That must have been an exciting early birthday present for Diana, who was born on Oct. 1.

Diana was following the fashion of the day.

In the early 1820s, Leghorn bonnets were popular for women of western Europe and the U.S. They derived their name from Leghorn, the English translation of Livorno, Italy, where many such bonnets were manufactured. Woven of straw bleached white with sulfur, these bonnets fit closely around the wearer’s head, with the brim facing forward and opening around the face. They were secured beneath the chin with ribbon.

Women made straw bonnets largely by hand, even as Europe and the U.S. were automating production. By 1820, bonnet-making companies subcontracted each stage of construction to different people in what was then known as the putting out system. The steps of bonnet manufacture — picking grass, splitting it, platting (that is, braiding or weaving) it, and sewing it into shaped bonnets — offered some of the few lucrative opportunities for women to earn money in their own homes.

Diana’s bonnet, however, differed from these Leghorn bonnets that were made by piecework. For one thing, because she was making only a single bonnet for exhibition, presumably she constructed it by herself from start to finish.

For another thing, Diana used local materials. She chose foxtail — that is, a member of the genus Alopecurus. These grasses are commonly called foxtails because the clusters of narrow spines at the ends of the stems resemble the shape of a fox’s tail.

Diana found that foxtail can be difficult to work with. She surely sliced herself on the grass blades when gathering them, coming back with several small, stinging wounds. Even though she was suffering the 1820s equivalent of paper cuts, she continued the tedious process of splitting and platting. Occasionally the slippery grass escaped from her fingers, frustrating her.

Diana persisted, though, because she believed that the public notice alone of her bonnet was worth the effort. We know this because she entered her bonnet into the exhibition, even though there was no category in which it could win a prize. This suggests that she was a careful, meticulous craftsperson primarily seeking recognition.

What sort of attention might a bonnet such as Diana’s attract? The CCAS exhibition gave young, unmarried women a socially acceptable venue to show off their skills. By submitting her work to the CCAS exhibition, Diana advertised herself to a countywide audience as a desirable match: a patriotic perfectionist who could make textiles equal to those of British imports. She and the other unmarried contestants may have used the CCAS exhibition as a means to find a spouse.

Much of Diana’s life remains a mystery to me. I haven’t been able to determine her family of origin among the many Taylors in Chittenden County in the 1820 U.S. census. Nor do I know if her advertisement via bonnet worked. There is little in the public record about her.

Here is what I do know, though. On Feb. 9, 1843, at the age of 43, Diana married fellow Willistonian Esbon Sanford (1793-1876), becoming his second of three wives. She and Esbon had no children.

A deacon and local temperance activist, Esbon was prosperous, popular and devoted to his church. An obituary by his son-in-law in the Nov. 11, 1876, Vermont Chronicle described him as equally faithful to his partners: “To each of his wives he was a devoted husband. It was his delight to do everything in his power to diminish the toil and lighten the burdens which are the lot of most married women … A wife to him was a person of inestimable worth, and he was never happy without her presence.”

Evidently Diana shared some of her husband’s religious devotion. When she died in 1856, her obituary in the Nov. 11, 1856, Vermont Chronicle noted that “The fervency … of her piety, … visiting the sick, comforting the afflicted and sorrowful, and ministering to Christ in his members” was an example to those around her.

Despite the American Repertory’s optimistic predictions, Diana never did singlehandedly save the national economy. She still left her mark on the world, though. During a period when white women usually appeared in newspapers only because they were born, married or dead, Diana received regional acclaim in print for her haberdashery.

Artistic and religiously active, Diana excelled at the textile production and Christian charity expected of her race, class and gender at the time.

Past Times is a biweekly trip down memory lane with members of the Williston Historical Society.