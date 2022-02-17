PAST TIMES: A glimpse of Williston in the early 20th Century

February 17, 2022

Homer Edward Isham

By Stacey McKenna

Special to the Observer

As many people know, the Isham family has lived and worked in Williston for many generations. Recently, when Ginger and David Isham cleaned out the attic on their farmhouse, they found a treasure trove of old account books and papers from the early 1900s. These items give some unique insight into Williston life at the turn of the 20th century.

David’s grandfather, Homer Isham, kept an accounting of expenses for his family farm operations. Here are some entries made for 1904:

Two calves = $2.00

1 2/3 dozen eggs = 62 cents

One pound tobacco = 45 cents

Five gallons kerosene = 75 cents

Brown sugar = 15 cents

One pair socks = 25 cents

Lard tub = 15 cents

Homer also kept the accounts for the Williston schools, which at that time were nine one-room schoolhouses spread around town. Here are some entries from the school year 1911:

Getting flag pole and cutting up school wood for two men = $2.40

Flag hardware and rope = $5.82

Setting flag pole and ball = $1.25

One quart black board dressing and brush = $1.10

One man plastering Iroquois School 4 hours = 60 cents

Dinner for Chapman (schoolteacher) = 25 cents

Mixed in with the school entries was this poem written by Mrs. DiGennaro’s kindergarten class:



Thank you to Farmer Isham Farmer Isham takes the sap That’s running from the tree. He boils and boils and boils it up, To make sweet sap for me! Thank you Farmer Isham For all the syrup you share, Without your hard work, My pancakes would be bare!

David’s father George, Homer’s son, was a selectman back in the 1930s for the town and kept the town books. David said that many times, townspeople and other selectboard members would stop by the Isham farm to discuss town business and concerns.

George C. Isham

Records for the winter of 1938-39 showed George Talcott was paid $42.55 for 37 hours of winter work truck driving and another $15.52 for sanding roads for 13.5 hours. Otis Dow made $5 for winding the town clock on the Williston Federated Church. Lewis Miles was paid $62.15 for acting as the Town Health Officer, and Robert Deal made $2.25 for moving chairs in the town hall.

What secrets does your attic hold? We at the Williston Historical Society would love to know about any attic finds that shed light on our town’s history. Please contact us at willistonhistoricalsociety@gmail.com if you have fun finds from your attic!

Past Times is a biweekly trip down memory lane with members of the Williston Historical Society.