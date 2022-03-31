PAST TIMES: 1850s letter shows clever Vermonter shucking the hucksters

March 31, 2022

By Stacey McKenna

Special to the Observer

While perusing the archives of the Williston Historical Society, I came across this original letter in which a clever Vermonter took slick New York City swindlers to task. The letter was written to Elon Bradley, the grandson of Elisha Bradley, one of Williston’s first settlers, who farmed the Oak Hill area.

New York, Feb 11th 1853

Dear Nephew,

We are all tolable [sic] well, and hope this will find you all the same.

Anson sailed from here Monday morning. The steamer was detained by fogg [sic]. I think if Anson has his health he will do well. About one hour before he left he went in a Peter Funk Auction Store on Mock Auction, as they are called, and left the store with a silver watch and one dollar more than he went in with. This was doing very well for a green Vermonter the first time in New York. The biting is usually the other way.

My wife and children joines [sic] in love to you all.

Your affectionate uncle

J. G. Hewett

As I was reading this letter, my curiosity was piqued. Who was Anson? What is a “mock auction”? Why would a “biting” go one direction vs. a different direction?

In order to decode the letter and put it into context, info about the author was key. I originally thought the formation of letters in the signature was “I. G. Hewett.” That research led to many Hewett’s in North Carolina, and one Isaac George Hewett in the right time frame. But everything indicated that family stayed firmly entrenched in the Tar Heel State. Dead end.

Next, since the letter is addressed “dear nephew,” I traced multiple family trees and discovered that Elon’s father, Sylvester, married Lydia Hewett, and Lydia had several siblings, one a New York City doctor named Jonas Galusha Hewett. Bingo! Another one of her siblings, Achsah Drury, married an Anson G. Cook from Waterbury, Vt. Bingo again! No word on why Anson was sailing away from his beloved, or where he was headed.

Now onto clever Anson. Prior to the 1850s, when this letter was written, the harbor in New York City was often the site of informal auctions, whereby wares that had come into America via ships from all over were sold by auction to the general public. Given that monies were being traded for goods, of course, confidence men wanted in on the action.

A “mock” auction was a scam in which unsuspecting marks were invited to an auction and shown fine items on which to bid. These items could be anything worth selling, but usually were jewelry, furniture, lamps, paintings and area rugs. Plants, called “cappers,” were part of the scheme, placed in the audience to bid and drive up the price of a winning bid. The marks, of course, always obtained the winning bid. The cappers were experts on reading a mark’s body language and knowing when they were about to concede defeat.

The auction company would graciously box the mark’s winnings for transport. When the boxes were unpacked at their homes, the winners discovered cheap imitations, or in some cases, boxes full of rocks. Many of these mock auctions took place at Peter Funk’s antique stores. He was so ubiquitous in the mock auction world, that today “peter funk” is a noun meaning swindler or scammer.

Sadly, we may never know exactly what happened that afternoon when Anson went into the store and came out with his new watch and money. Whatever it was, it impressed his brother-in-law so much that he wrote about it in a letter to his Vermont relatives.

This writer prefers to think Anson had a jolly good time taking the tricksters for a treat.

PHOTO: An original 1853 letter from Elon Bradley of one of Williston’s first settler families. Courtesy of the Williston Historical Society

Past Times is a biweekly trip down memory lane with members of the Williston Historical Society.