Leaders call for increased funding for affordable housing
The Building Homes Together campaign issued its annual assessment of housing production in Chittenden County last week, advocating for continued government spending on affordable housing.
“With nearly 1,000 homes overall completed and occupied in 2021, communities in our region have made some progress towards addressing the simple lack of housing available,” said Charlie Baker, executive director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. “But we are still seeing an affordability problem that has been exacerbated in recent years by many factors. We’re past the tipping point. We all need to fully support the building of more housing to address climate change, equity and people’s economic needs.”
The Regional Planning Commission, along with Evernorth and Champlain Housing Trust, organized the Building Homes Together campaign with the support of Vermont Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, among other state and local leaders.
In 2021, 909 homes were built in Chittenden County, including single family homes, condominiums and apartments. Of that total, 151 are permanently affordable. Still, the county has a historically low rental vacancy rate of less than a half-percent.
“I cannot stress this strongly enough. There is an acute shortage of affordable housing in Burlington and Chittenden County,” said Michael Monte, CEO of the Champlain Housing Trust. “In addition to the direct negative impact this has on individual Vermonters and on our communities, the housing crisis in Chittenden County threatens the economic well-being of the whole State of Vermont.”
The campaign has a goal of 250 permanently affordable homes developed per year in Chittenden County through 2027.
“We have to build upon the historic and necessary investments in affordable housing the state has made in the past few years if we want to solve this problem,” Monte said.
