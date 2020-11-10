Williston Observer

Opening the doors to Healthy Living

November 10, 2020

Healthy Living  Market and Café hosted a grand opening event last Thursday for its Williston store, the third location for the South Burlington-based business.

Fronting Route 2 in the Finney Crossing neighborhood, the new location encompasses 20,000 square feet and offers produce, dairy, meats, craft beer, wine, sushi and a selection of prepared meals. It employs roughly 65 people.

“A great grocery store is the cornerstone of all great communities, and we are thrilled to open our third store in Williston, a community we love,” said Healthy Living CEO Eli Lesser-Goldsmith. “Healthy Living is a place that people love to work and shop at, and we’re pumped to open our doors and serve guests from Williston and its neighboring towns.”

In addition to its flagship South Burlington store, Healthy Living also has a store in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

“Our family-owned business has been serving Vermonters for 35-plus years, and we’re excited to expand and grow as more and more people focus on wellness, health and immunity,” Lesser-Goldsmith said.

The store is open daily 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mike Membrino has been named the store’s general manager.

“We are all so excited to open a store in Williston,” Membrino said. “The building and location are beautiful — a great spot for us to serve the community.”

