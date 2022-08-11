Octogenarian’s St. Mike’s ID goes back to school

August 11, 2022

‘I found this gesture to be very endearing’

By Kaylee Sayers

Special to the Observer

Sifting through old belongings and reliving moments from years past invokes a special kind of nostalgia. But what happens when you come across your Saint Michael’s College student ID from 1980 with a note to return it following commencement?

Well, if you’re Williston resident and Saint Michael’s alumna (1980) Winnie McCormick, you return it — 42 years later.

McCormick graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1964 and received her master’s in special education from the University of Vermont. She was a special education teacher at Twinfield Union School, and, though she had her master’s, “all (those) professors were behaviorists,” she said, rather than addressing directly language and learning disabilities as her job demanded.

So McCormick sought to further her experience in her field by pursuing a Certificate of Advanced Standing at Saint Michael’s College for language and learning disabilities. Her student ID from St. Mike’s was tucked away in a box for years until she came across it recently.

“I was pulling out boxes and trying to reorganize when I found it,” said McCormick, who lived in Barre for about 25 years before moving to Williston to be closer to her children. “I read everything, and it said right on it to return it, and I said, ‘whoops.’”

Dean of Students Dawn Ellinwood received a note in early July from McCormick, now in her 80s, containing her old student ID. Ellinwood was pleasantly surprised to receive the ID.

“How lovely that Winnie thought to send the ID in after all these years,” she said. “I found this gesture to be very endearing.”

The difference in the student IDs from the 1980s to today is significant. The 1980 ID contained the student’s birth date as well as their social security number. Students today are assigned an ID number and, instead of a birth date, the ID displays one’s class year.