Williston Observer

Williston Vermont News and Events

News

Observer organizes seventh annual Socks for Seniors drive

November 18, 2021

Dropoff boxes set up at Williston Coffee Shop and Williston Optometry

The Williston Observer is partnering with Socks for Seniors for the seventh consecutive year to help bring holiday cheer and winter warmth to local seniors.

Socks for Seniors is a nonprofit community service project that organizes, collects and distributes new socks for seniors in communities all over the country.

The holidays can be a difficult time of year for lonely and financially challenged seniors who get lost in the shuffle, according to Jamie Coyne, Socks for Seniors founder.

Coyne said he started Socks for Seniors in Ohio 17 years ago after visiting a senior community and talking to a woman who told him that her feet were freezing.

“Her socks were in bad shape. They were worn out and had holes in them. The solution seemed simple and my wife then left only to return a few minutes later with a new pair of socks,” Coyne said. “Not only did it serve its purpose, but it made the lady’s day.”

The Observer’s goal is to collect 300 pairs of soft, warm socks by mid-December, which will be donated to long-term residents of at least three area nursing homes. If more socks are donated, the Observer will be able to serve more local nursing homes.

“Everybody loves the feeling of a cozy new pair of socks,” said Susan Cote of the Williston Observer. “Last year we had a tremendous response from the community. We were able to deliver a sign of caring to hundreds of seniors, as well as to many dedicated staff members at area nursing homes. These small gestures can make a big impact.”

To donate, bring new, soft and comfortable socks to Socks for Seniors dropoff locations: Williston Coffee Shop at 400 Cornerstone Drive, or Williston Optometry at 33 Blair Park Rd.

Socks for Seniors donations at the Williston Coffee Shop. Observer Courtesy Photo

For more information, email susan@willistonobserver.com.

Related Articles

May 6, 2021

D’Agostino appointed to selectboard

The selectboard unanimously appointed Greta D’Agostino Tuesday to fill a vacancy on the board and return it to its full five-person membership.  The appointment came after an interview session with fo
Read More
News
June 11, 2020

Community Bank donates to police comfort dog program

The Williston Police Department accepted a $7,500 donation from Community Bank last Wednesday at the Village Gazebo to support its comfort dog program. The police department adopted a Labrador retriev
Read More
News
June 4, 2020

Macaig steps aside, endorses Brady for state rep

By Jason Starr Observer staff Terry Macaig is stepping aside after 12 years representing Williston in the Vermont House of Representatives and endorsing teacher and school board member Erin Brady as h
Read More

Comment here