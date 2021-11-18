Observer organizes seventh annual Socks for Seniors drive

November 18, 2021

Dropoff boxes set up at Williston Coffee Shop and Williston Optometry

The Williston Observer is partnering with Socks for Seniors for the seventh consecutive year to help bring holiday cheer and winter warmth to local seniors.

Socks for Seniors is a nonprofit community service project that organizes, collects and distributes new socks for seniors in communities all over the country.

The holidays can be a difficult time of year for lonely and financially challenged seniors who get lost in the shuffle, according to Jamie Coyne, Socks for Seniors founder.

Coyne said he started Socks for Seniors in Ohio 17 years ago after visiting a senior community and talking to a woman who told him that her feet were freezing.

“Her socks were in bad shape. They were worn out and had holes in them. The solution seemed simple and my wife then left only to return a few minutes later with a new pair of socks,” Coyne said. “Not only did it serve its purpose, but it made the lady’s day.”

The Observer’s goal is to collect 300 pairs of soft, warm socks by mid-December, which will be donated to long-term residents of at least three area nursing homes. If more socks are donated, the Observer will be able to serve more local nursing homes.

“Everybody loves the feeling of a cozy new pair of socks,” said Susan Cote of the Williston Observer. “Last year we had a tremendous response from the community. We were able to deliver a sign of caring to hundreds of seniors, as well as to many dedicated staff members at area nursing homes. These small gestures can make a big impact.”

To donate, bring new, soft and comfortable socks to Socks for Seniors dropoff locations: Williston Coffee Shop at 400 Cornerstone Drive, or Williston Optometry at 33 Blair Park Rd.

Socks for Seniors donations at the Williston Coffee Shop. Observer Courtesy Photo

For more information, email susan@willistonobserver.com.