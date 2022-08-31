William S. Burnett, 92, of Albany, NY and Williston, VT passed away peacefully July 19th 2022 after a short illness. 

Dr. Burnett led a long and full life though the events of his early childhood forged a path far from what he might have imagined. Born in Burlington, VT, Bill moved with his parents and sister to Liverpool, U.K. where his father was starting an Osteopathic Practice. He spent his youngest years in Liverpool happily living above his Father’s practice where his thirst for knowledge and love of research was fostered at home and at the Merchant Taylors’ Boys’ School. 