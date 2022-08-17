Thomas Dale Gibbs

Thomas Dale Gibbs, 75, formerly of Winooski and then Essex Junction, Vermont, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2022 in his home at Memory Care at Allen Brook in Williston, Vermont. 

Tom was born in Springfield, Vermont on September 9, 1946 to John and Doris (Kellogg) Gibbs. He graduated from Winooski High School and the University of Vermont and served in the Air Force. Always a bright and curious student, Tom found his first calling as a Methodist minister serving the community of Bristol, Vermont. He then turned his focus to the technology field, working for National Life of Vermont in Montpelier for many years, then moving to IBM in Essex Junction until his retirement. 