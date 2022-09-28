Stanley J. Titus

Stanley J. Titus, 87, passed away at Mansfield Place on Sept.1, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.  

Stanley was born on Nov. 17, 1934, at Grassland Farm, the family homestead in Stowe Hollow, VT, where he grew up. He was the 10th child of Ralph and Flossie (Gibbs) Titus.