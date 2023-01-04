Sheila Ann Hartnett

God has called home one of his most devoted servants. Sheila Ann (O’Brien) Hartnett died in the fashion in which she lived her life; with grace and humility. She was with her family at the time of her death. 

Sheila was born in 1928 to Alice Jane Berry and Gordon Louis O’Brien. She grew up in her beloved Richmond where she attended elementary school and high school and then pursued a career in nursing. She graduated from The Bishop DeGoesbriand School of Nursing as a registered nurse. It was during a stint at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction that she met the only man she ever loved. Sheila married John J. Hartnett in 1956 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Richmond. Sheila and John soon began the family they always wanted. Over the next nine years, Sheila would give birth to eight children; seven sons and finally a daughter. 