Sheila Ann Hartnett

God has called home one of his most devoted servants. Sheila Ann (O’Brien) Hartnett died in the fashion in which she lived her life; with grace and humility. She was with her family at the time of her death.
Sheila was born in 1928 to Alice Jane Berry and Gordon Louis O’Brien. She grew up in her beloved Richmond where she attended elementary school and high school and then pursued a career in nursing. She graduated from The Bishop DeGoesbriand School of Nursing as a registered nurse. It was during a stint at the Veterans Hospital in White River Junction that she met the only man she ever loved. Sheila married John J. Hartnett in 1956 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Richmond. Sheila and John soon began the family they always wanted. Over the next nine years, Sheila would give birth to eight children; seven sons and finally a daughter.
One could say that Sheila’s life was defined by her vocation. She was a nurse, and made a life of caring for those in need. She cared for veterans from the war, her brother in law “Uncle Steve” (whom she took into her home for over twenty years), her husband during a protracted illness, and later her own mother, Alice. Her devotion to John was never more evident than when he became ill in 1973 and eventually died in 1978. Her love for her children was never more apparent than when she raised all eight as a single parent after John’s initial illness and subsequent death. She was the living definition of selflessness.
Sheila (and John) were humble members of The Greatest Generation. They lived through the Great Depression, World War II, more than contributed to the baby boom, and pursued the great American dream of owning a home and creating a wonderful life. They started with little, worked hard, loved their children, and gave to their church and community. Both John and Sheila held many civic and religious posts. Sheila was a dedicated member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception church and cried the night it burned in 1972.
Sheila will be remembered for being the most amazing daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend imaginable. Her inner strength and faith transcended all measures. Her door at 75 Brookes Avenue was always open, literally! She fed, clothed and hosted extended family, friends, as well as strangers from all walks of life. Many affectionately referred to her as Saint Sheila. She embraced her faith and Irish heritage proudly. Saint Patrick’s Day was a momentous day for her. She was legendary for sending birthday cards to anyone and everyone. Sheila was an avid New York Yankee fan until the end. We estimate that Sheila consumed over 60,000 cups of Red Rose tea in her lifetime! She remained lucid, grateful, and witty nearly to her last couple of days on earth.
Sheila is survived by her eight children; Daniel (Samaporn) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Timothy of Colchester, Michael (Veronica) of West Hartford, Connecticut, John Patrick (Dr. Laura Bellstrom) of Franklin County, James of South Burlington, David (Lisa) of Burlington, Stephen of Burlington and Mary of Williston. Her grandchildren John Zachary and Connor, both of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Katherine Grace of Burlington; and grandchildren Cristian and Veronica, both of West Hartford, Connecticut; Chalalai of Denver, Colorado, Rosita, and great grandson, Maki Ray of Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Pauline O’Brien and Lois O’Brien, and many, many nieces and nephews. She relished her role as grandmother and unapologetically spoiled her grandchildren. Stories are still emerging from her grandchildren about what went on at Grandma’s house that the “parents did not need to know about” such as watching television late into the night, all kinds of treats including soda, and having “good” cereal in the morning.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband, John; her father and mother, Gordon and Alice O’Brien; in-laws Stephen and Mary Hartnett; her brother-in-law Stephen Jr.; her siblings Mark (Helen) O’Brien, Gordon O’Brien, Phillip (Helen) O’Brien, Peter O’Brien, and her only sister, Jane St. Hilaire (Roger).
Sheila’s family would like to acknowledge the lifelong love and support of the St. Hilaire family (Roger, Jane and children Cindy, Roger, Michelle, Gordon); the late Katherine Kilpeck of Richmond for her remarkable eighty five (!!!) years of friendship with Sheila; the compassionate and reliable service of her personal care attendant Julie; and the wonderful medical attention provided by Dr. Frank Landry (and wife Justine).
Sheila’s seven sons offer their eternal thanks and gratitude to Mary for her decades of devotion and caring for Mom. Mary was Sheila’s only daughter, and we recognize that Mary has not only lost her mother, but her best friend as well.
In keeping with Sheila’s wishes a mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski. Interment followed at Resurrection Park Catholic Cemetery in South Burlington.
In lieu of flowers, Sheila’s family requests that donations be made to the Mater Christi School’s: John Hartnett Award, at 50 Mansfield Avenue, Burlington, Vermont. 05401 or the Vermont Chapter of the American Red Cross, 32 North Prospect Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401.
