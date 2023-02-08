On Jan. 20, 2023, Sandra T. Lemire of Williston, passed away at the age of 80 after fighting a courageous month-long battle to overcome injuries she sustained in an accident.
Born in St. Johnsbury Sept. 21, 1942, to Frances and Dorothy Tyler, Sandy attended high school at the St. Johnsbury Academy where she graduated in 1961. She went on to attend Champlain College where she graduated with an Executive Secretarial degree in 1963. In 1966 Sandy married Jean Paul Lemire. Upon the birth of their first child, Sandy decided to become a full-time mother devoting her time to raising her children and helping her husband on the family dairy farm.
In 1981 Sandy decided to return to work and eventually became the secretary at United Christian Assembly in Jericho, Vermont where she attended church and served faithfully as the secretary for 35 years until she retired in 2018.
Sandy was an avid reader who always had a book going. She said, “I love to read because books take me to places I’ll never see in real life.” Sandy also collected teddy bears, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching the Hallmark Channel, and spending time with her family and friends.
Sandy’s life was marked by her faith in God. She would say that it was her faith and relationship with God that brought her through life’s trials. Sandy had a strong gift of discernment and always knew when something wasn’t right, making it difficult for her children to hide things from her – even as adults. She also had a large capacity to forgive and love people despite and through their shortcomings. “Well done good and faithful servant…enter into the joy of your Lord.” Matthew 25:23.
Sandy is survived by her husband Jean Paul Lemire, her children, Michelle Brannan and husband Tate of Jericho, Vt., Desiree McDonald and husband Wayne of Supply, NC, and her son Johnny Lemire of Colchester, Vt. She is also survived by her grandchildren TJ, Kendra, Mercedes, Anthony, David, Aldin, Sydney, Abbie, and Emma, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law Monique Lemire, Rita Lemire, and Pauline Lemire, and her brother, Larry Tyler, and his wife Sharon of Swanton, Vt.
A memorial service will be held to remember and celebrate Sandy’s life on Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. at Catalyst Church on 100 Raceway Rd. in Jericho. Services are in the care of Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home.