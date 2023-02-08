On Jan. 20, 2023, Sandra T. Lemire of Williston, passed away at the age of 80 after fighting a courageous month-long battle to overcome injuries she sustained in an accident.

Born in St. Johnsbury Sept. 21, 1942, to Frances and Dorothy Tyler, Sandy attended high school at the St. Johnsbury Academy where she graduated in 1961. She went on to attend Champlain College where she graduated with an Executive Secretarial degree in 1963. In 1966 Sandy married Jean Paul Lemire. Upon the birth of their first child, Sandy decided to become a full-time mother devoting her time to raising her children and helping her husband on the family dairy farm. 