Sandra J. Allen

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra J. Allen, 74, on Sept. 12, 2022 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. 

She was born in Huntington, VT on Nov. 5, 1947, to Forrest and Margaret (Pecor) Rublee. In 1970, she married Dayle Allen, Sr. She worked as a housekeeper at the University of Vermont for 33 years. In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and also enjoyed crocheting Afghan quilts. 