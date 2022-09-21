It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sandra J. Allen, 74, on Sept. 12, 2022 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born in Huntington, VT on Nov. 5, 1947, to Forrest and Margaret (Pecor) Rublee. In 1970, she married Dayle Allen, Sr. She worked as a housekeeper at the University of Vermont for 33 years. In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and also enjoyed crocheting Afghan quilts.
Left to cherish Sandra’s memory is brother Paul Rublee and wife Janice of Georgia, VT and her sister Louise Mitchell. Also, sons Bruce Rublee and wife Joyce of Starksboro, VT, Bill Rublee and wife Laurie of Richmond, VT, Dayle Allen, Jr. and wife Julie of Starksboro, VT, step-sons Harold Allen and wife Kum Hui of CA, Wesley Allen and partner Susan of Richmond, VT; step-daughter Beverly Allen of Morrisville, VT, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Dayle, and sisters Lena, Ethel, and Joan.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 between 10:30 am and noon at Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, with burial following at Maplewood Cemetery in Huntington. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.