Rosalie M. Fontaine — 5/26/39 - 9/5/22 — (“Rosie”) loved to see people smile. You would often find her singing, dancing or sharing a good laugh with friends and family. Recently Rosie made many new friends in the Williston Woods community during her daily walk-a-clock outings. All who knew Rosie were blessed with her endless love and humor.
In Rosie’s early days growing up at the Red house on Mill Hill in Montgomery, she helped to instill the love of family, food and music. She loved singing with her sisters; Nancy, Linda and Kay at the grange hall. A highlight at the age of 12 was performing “This Is My Country” on WWSR in St. Albans.
Over the years Rosie’s love of music ranged from Loretta Lynn and George Strait to Imagine Dragons and she encouraged everyone to join in regardless of who’s company she was in. Rosie knew that music brought people together and would make them smile.
Rosie met Hollis Pudvah and they shared a love of snowmobiling and fast cars. Together they had three beautiful daughters: Debbie, Darlene and Diane. As the girls grew older, Rosie joined the catering department at Jay Peak with her mother-in-law, Phyliss. She enjoyed many years there and her girls enjoyed their winters sliding down the hills of Jay on cafeteria trays and sipping creamy milk from the kitchen.
As they grew older, the girls and Rosie moved to the big city of Burlington, VT. This was quite a change for all of them, but Rosie knew that it would bring them new opportunities. They moved to Elmwood Ave, across from Bushey’s Taxi. Shortly after they moved there, Rosie waltzed into Bushey’s asking for a job. But in the 70’s-80’s women didn’t drive taxis. It didn’t take long for her to convince them to hire her and she became the first female taxi driver in the city. This caught the eye of fellow driver, Andre. He loved her charisma and quick wit, and she loved his French-Canadian charm. This was the beginning of their love story.
Together they had many adventures, but most of all they enjoyed spending time with their family. During the summers their house was always full, as Rosie and Andre hosted bbq pool parties, or a round of competitive horseshoes. You never left their house hungry, as Rosie loved to cook for her family. Her baked beans, chicken and dumplings, and tapioca pudding are some of the highly requested items.
Rosie took her love of racing cars to the demolition derby at the fair and took home second place amongst all male competitors. This woman could drive! She then went on to start a career at the DMV as a driving test instructor.
Rosie was an entrepreneur by nature. She was artistic and could create beautiful works of art capturing natures beauty through photography and floral arrangements, which she then turned into successful businesses. Rosie and her beloved Andre enjoyed traveling across the country in their RV. Visiting the west coast, especially the deserts of Arizona, were always a favorite of theirs. During the winters they eventually settled near their daughter, Darlene in Webster, Florida.
Rosie was a familiar face at the community jams, singing, dancing, and entertaining friends as “Mini Pearl” and many other characters, ensuring all who attended left with a smile. Everyone couldn’t wait until the next jam to see what she had in store for them.
When Rosie and Andre weren’t in Florida, they spent their time attending flea markets, going to bingo, the casino, and of course singing and spending time with family. Over the past 13 years Rosie “GG” has cherished her time with her great grandchildren, Taylor and Michael Noonan. Some of her favorite memories were attending Taylor’s theater and band performances and kicking pinecones with Michael to see who can send them the furthest down the street. They both had such a special bond with their GG.
There is so much more to be said about Rosie, but in the end what she did was make our worlds brighter. She would want you to remember to sing, sing your heart out. There are so many family and dear friends that made Rosie’s life grand, daughters; Debbie, Darlene, Diane. Sisters; Nancy, Linda and Kay. Grandchildren; Angela (Shaun), Christopher (Liz) and Michael. Great Grandchildren; Taylor and Michael and many cousins, aunts, uncles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rosie’s name to The American Heart Association. Services will be held at LaVigne’s in Winooski on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4-7. A burial at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph will be Thursday, Sept. 22 at 1pm.