Rosalie Fontaine

Rosalie M. Fontaine — 5/26/39 - 9/5/22 — (“Rosie”) loved to see people smile. You would often find her singing, dancing or sharing a good laugh with friends and family. Recently Rosie made many new friends in the Williston Woods community during her daily walk-a-clock outings. All who knew Rosie were blessed with her endless love and humor. 

In Rosie’s early days growing up at the Red house on Mill Hill in Montgomery, she helped to instill the love of family, food and music. She loved singing with her sisters; Nancy, Linda and Kay at the grange hall. A highlight at the age of 12 was performing “This Is My Country” on WWSR in St. Albans. 