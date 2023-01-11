Roger A. Dunn

Proud to be a Mainer, Roger A. Dunn was the first born of Charles H. Dunn and Marilyn J. Dunn of Brownfield, ME Dec. 5, 1952. Humorous, kind, and wonderfully complex, at the age of 70, Dec. 18, 2022, Roger died unexpectedly in Portland, Maine. 

Roger spent his early childhood on his grandparents’ farm in Brownfield owned by Roger C. Dunn and Olive H. Dunn. Roger would credit growing up on the family farm for his love of outdoor exploration and his unwavering work ethic. 