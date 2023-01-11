Proud to be a Mainer, Roger A. Dunn was the first born of Charles H. Dunn and Marilyn J. Dunn of Brownfield, ME Dec. 5, 1952. Humorous, kind, and wonderfully complex, at the age of 70, Dec. 18, 2022, Roger died unexpectedly in Portland, Maine.
Roger spent his early childhood on his grandparents’ farm in Brownfield owned by Roger C. Dunn and Olive H. Dunn. Roger would credit growing up on the family farm for his love of outdoor exploration and his unwavering work ethic.
At the age of 12, Roger moved with his family to Burlington, VT where he continued to pursue his passions for gardening, animals, hunting, and fishing and returned to Maine as often as possible.
Roger was most at home with his hands in the soil nurturing plants or with his foot on the gas pedal of something engine-driven, be it a car, truck, motorcycle, or tractor.
In Vermont, he met his wife, Suzanne Richard, and together they raised their two children Allan and Jennifer. Roger’s children brought him great pride and joy and providing for his family was forever foremost.
Although Roger by nature was content spending time alone, he sought the close company of friends and family. Cooking was a joy for Roger particularly if the ingredients were harvested from his own garden. Sitting down to a meal prepared by Roger, one could taste the love.
Like the nurturing of plants, Roger cultivated close relationships. His sense of humor and ability to spin a story drew people to him. Roger’s artistic talent evolved into drafting and eventually he designed and installed fire protection systems. At the height of his career, Roger co-owned and operated Advance Sprinkler Systems Inc., a fire protection company in Williston, Vermont. The close knit relationships of coworkers and the construction community sustained Roger.
After retiring in 2016, Roger moved back to Maine happily immersing himself in his Denmark surroundings, rediscovering his beloved aunts and cousins, and making new friends. Roger had come full circle.
Roger is survived by his wife Suzanne Richard of 35 years; their two children Allan Dunn of Denmark, ME and Jennifer Dunn and Skylar Macarthy of Minneapolis, MN; his mother Marilyn Dunn of Essex Junction, VT; his siblings Gayle and Bert Reid of Vale, NC; Dana and Kathy Dunn of Seymour, TN; Dawna and Tim Brisson of Williston, VT; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be planned for a future date.