Raymond G Latreille, 60 Monkton VT, left this world surrounded by his loved ones on August 12th, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
Raymond was born in Burlington, VT Feb. 27, 1962 the 8th child of Leonard & Beverly Latreille. He began life on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work and long days raising livestock and caring for the land. After graduating from Mt. Abe Union High school in 1981, he worked at ADD-ON Accessory outlet for many years until their closing. He then briefly worked for the town of Monkton highway department before moving to Ryder Truck Rental in Willison VT where he was still employed.
He found peace working long days in the hay field, the wood lot, the sugar woods, repairing machinery and passing the knowledge and appreciation of that peace on to all the children in his life. He continued to work the family farm with his children, even insisting on baling 2 wagons of hay before allowing someone to take him to the hospital. He enjoyed a simple life, lived from the heart, caring for his wife and children, his parents, and anyone else that needed a hand. He leaves his legacy in all the lives he has improved simply by being part of them.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Smiel Latreille; son Ray Latreille, daughter Jackie Hensley and granddaughters Annabella & Makenna Hensley; several brothers, sisters and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews and too many friends to count.
One last pass around the field Shadows lengthen, my time is here My soul to rest, my final bield.
There was a joint service for Raymond and Beverly Latreille on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the Monkton Friend Methodist Church, 77 Monkton Ridge, Monkton VT. A reception followed.