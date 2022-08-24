Raymond G Latreille

Raymond G Latreille, 60 Monkton VT, left this world surrounded by his loved ones on August 12th, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. 

Raymond was born in Burlington, VT Feb. 27, 1962 the 8th child of Leonard & Beverly Latreille. He began life on the family farm, where he learned the value of hard work and long days raising livestock and caring for the land. After graduating from Mt. Abe Union High school in 1981, he worked at ADD-ON Accessory outlet for many years until their closing. He then briefly worked for the town of Monkton highway department before moving to Ryder Truck Rental in Willison VT where he was still employed. 