Paulette Hance, 75, of Williston, VT passed away on December 3, 2022, with friends and family by her side.
Born in Cohoes, NY on April 18, 1947, to parents Raymond and Marguerite Bourdeau, Paulette was the eldest of ten siblings. After graduating from high school, she pursued her life’s dream to become a nurse. She earned her LPN in 1965 and worked in a hospital, caring for burn victims. In 1967 she met and married her a native Vermonter, Wayne Hance. They made a home and life together in Rutland, VT.
Paulette put her career on hold for 18 years to raise her three children and returned to nursing in 1985 after earning her RN. She was passionate about helping others and, as a friend recently said of her, “she could reach out and connect with anyone, making them feel safe and cared for.” Her well-rounded nursing career spanned 30 years.
She had many talents: she made beautiful quilts for those she loved; she had a knack for interior design and took pride and pleasure in decorating for special events in the community and her beloved church. But above all else, she had the gift of gab. Paulette loved to talk...to everyone...about anything. Spinning stories about her life and experiences was as important to her as the air she breathed...perhaps more so. She loved sitting at the puzzle table with friends from her Senior Living community and sharing stories, reminiscing with her siblings about days gone by, chatting with medical professionals about her nursing exploits, and witnessing how her life was transformed by having her sins forgiven through faith in Jesus Christ and being confident that as Jesus rose from the dead so also she will rise to eternal life.
Nine years ago, Paulette was diagnosed with end stage, metastatic cancer. With courage she endured numerous surgeries and chemotherapies; her prognosis was grim. But Paulette, eternally optimistic, and with an unwavering faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, never gave up hope nor her ability to give to others in a meaningful way. She loved everyone at church - young and old - and prayed faithfully for the salvation of others. She served in many church ministries for years; preferring to give rather than to receive.
Paulette was predeceased by her parents, and her husband of 42 years. She is survived by: daughter Liz, her wife, Jackie, and their children Kristin, Matthew, Riley, and Toamin; son Jeff, his wife Julie, and their children Meekah and Kagan; daughter Michelle, her husband Burton, and their children Nathaniel, Dillon, Gary, and Christopher. Her surviving siblings include: Bernard (Maggie) Bourdeau, Catherine (Gary) Bartrug, Warren Bourdeau, Rita (Bob) Young, Jeanne Fosby, Nelson Bourdeau, Matthew Bourdeau, Marie (John) Curley, and Paul Bourdeau. She is also survived by many friends who are her sisters and brothers in spirit.
Most everyone who knew Paulette felt her big heart and giving nature. She will be greatly missed.
We would like to thank the staff at UVM Medical Center, Medical Intensive Care Unit, for their compassionate care during Paulette’s short stay. A special heartfelt thanks to Henry, the nurse whose extraordinary kindness helped us through a difficult and painful time. We would also like to thank all our family and friends for their support and prayers, especially Julie, Jackie, Beth and Greg, Shannon and Eric, Karen, Pastor Mitch, and Marie.
In her memory, donations to Aspire Together or NETS can be sent to: Christ Memorial Church, 1033 Essex Rd. Williston, VT 05495.
Paulette wishes to have people come to share in the hope of eternal life that she knows through faith in Jesus. She would like to be remembered with stories that celebrate all that was good in her life and her innumerable blessings. A combined memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at the Christ Memorial Church, Williston, on Sunday, December 11th beginning at 3:00pm. Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories.