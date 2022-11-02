Mary R. Gaffney, 88, passed away peacefully at UVM Medical Center on October 23, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Mary was born on August 12, 1934 in Throop, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Stanley and Nora (Swenton) Rasalla. She graduated from St. Paul’s High School and was a credit analyst/supervisor with Scranton Better Business Bureau.
In Vermont she worked with UVM Extension and Macro Surveys. Her Williston community activities included 4-H Leader, Boy Scouts and Little League baseball fundraiser, and Lake Iroquois Red Cross swim coordinator.
In September 1961 she married Don and together they have had sometimes hectic but always happy 61 years.
Mary had a bright smile, cheerful positive disposition, liked traveling, cross country skiing, gourmet dinners and helping others.
Mary is survived by husband Don; daughter Patricia Peterson; son Don II and his wife Celina; 3 grandchildren, Michael Gaffney, Isabella Gaffney and George Peterson Zellman. Mary was predeceased by her sisters Anne Rasalla, Theresa Horne, Sally Mills, Henrietta Carr; and brothers Anthony and Stanley Rasalla.
Her family thanks the medical staff of UVM Medical Center Home Health, Age Well, Birchwood Nursing Home and Dr. Michael Johnson of Evergreen Health for her great care over the past few years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Nov. 7, 2022 at St. John Vianney Church, Hinesburg Road, South Burlington. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery will be at a later date.
Arrangements are by Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 North Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. Some of Mary’s were Salesian Missions, VT Food Shelf and St. Joseph’s Center Foundation, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.