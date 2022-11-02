Mary Gaffney

Mary R. Gaffney, 88, passed away peacefully at UVM Medical Center on October 23, 2022 with her loving family at her side. Mary was born on August 12, 1934 in Throop, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Stanley and Nora (Swenton) Rasalla. She graduated from St. Paul’s High School and was a credit analyst/supervisor with Scranton Better Business Bureau. 

In Vermont she worked with UVM Extension and Macro Surveys. Her Williston community activities included 4-H Leader, Boy Scouts and Little League baseball fundraiser, and Lake Iroquois Red Cross swim coordinator.