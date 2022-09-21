Mary Jane (Plouffe) Gauthier

Mary Jane (Plouffe) Gauthier, 99, a longtime resident of Richmond, Vermont and later a resident of Mansfield Place in Essex Junction passed away peacefully Sept. 8 at her home in Essex Junction with her family present to comfort her during her brief illness.

Mary Jane was born on April 18, 1923 in Drummonville, Quebec and grew up in Enosburg Falls, one of nine children of her father and mother, Amede Plouffe and Olivia (Jutras) Plouffe who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Armand, Romeo, Lucien, Loren, Rosaire, Paul, and Homer as well as her only sister Mary Anne Boyd, her husband of 65 years Paul Gauthier who passed in 2010, and a grandson John Desautels.