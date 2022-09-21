Mary Jane (Plouffe) Gauthier, 99, a longtime resident of Richmond, Vermont and later a resident of Mansfield Place in Essex Junction passed away peacefully Sept. 8 at her home in Essex Junction with her family present to comfort her during her brief illness.
Mary Jane was born on April 18, 1923 in Drummonville, Quebec and grew up in Enosburg Falls, one of nine children of her father and mother, Amede Plouffe and Olivia (Jutras) Plouffe who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Armand, Romeo, Lucien, Loren, Rosaire, Paul, and Homer as well as her only sister Mary Anne Boyd, her husband of 65 years Paul Gauthier who passed in 2010, and a grandson John Desautels.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter Frances Desautels of Troy, NY, and sons, Rosaire Longe and wife Irene of Burlington, and Robert Gauthier and wife Kathi of Milton, five grandchildren, Roger Longe, Michael Desautels, Susan Desautels, Erik Gauthier, and Amy (Gauthier) St. Denis as well as six great-grandchildren, Cheryl Desautels, Maverick, Ledger, and Penelope St. Denis, and Greer Gauthier.
Mary Jane was a strong and caring wife, mother, and grandmother to whom family was very important and she was loved and respected by those who knew her. Both her and her husband Paul were self-made people whose success in life was accomplished through hard work and perseverance.
They met in 1945 upon Paul’s return from service in Europe at the Liberty Diner on Church Street in Burlington where Mary Jane worked. A short courtship resulted in their marriage in Bristol, Connecticut on Nov. 23 1945. Mary Jane continued working as a waitress while Paul drove trucks.
They returned to Burlington after several years in Connecticut. They lived in Burlington until their retirement in the late seventies at which time they moved to their final home together in Richmond.
In 1952 Paul entered the Burlington Fire Department and shortly after Robert was born. Mary Jane then became a fulltime mother and housewife devoting herself to her family and managing the couple’s apartment house. In 1962 Paul and Mary Jane founded Queen City Fire Extinguisher Company. Mary Jane worked in that business as the office/business manager until her retirement in the seventies. Together they built a family business that lasted for fifty-seven years and later became FireProTec in Colchester.
Mary Jane and Paul enjoyed a long retirement together. She greatly enjoyed working in her many flowerbeds and perhaps more than anything cooking for Paul and the family. Not only a loving mother Mary Jane was actively involved in the lives of her grandchildren whom she enjoyed greatly.
In her later years all the family enjoyed her recounting her memories of years past. Until the end her mind was sharp and the detail of her memories astounded everyone. She remained fiercely independent managing her own affairs and asking for little assistance. She was loved by all that knew her and will be deeply missed.
There was a graveside service at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington Sept.16th. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to University of Vermont Health Network Hospice Service.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Mansfield Place for their loving care in Mary Jane’s final years as well Hospice Services for their exceptional care in her final days which allowed her to pass at home and on her terms.