Mary Jane (Laramee) Barrett, 74, of South Burlington passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2022.
She was born on May 31, 1948 in Burlington VT, the daughter of Leo and Evelyn (Parker) Laramee. Mary spent most of her years in Burlington’s south end, living most of her life just a block from her childhood home on Flynn Avenue until 2011 when she moved to South Burlington.
Mary owned and operated a home daycare for over thirty years. She raised dozens of children, supported their families, and kept in touch with them years after they left. She truly raised them like her own children, and it meant the world to her watching them grow into young adults.
Mary loved her time on Lake Champlain and at her camp on Mallets Bay with her life partner, Marvin Guyette. She loved sharing camp life with family over the years. It was her time spent with her children and grandchildren that was always the greatest joy in her life. From the fun sleepovers at Grammy’s house, attending hockey or basketball games, to walks along the waterfront, and the holidays. That time with her children and grandchildren meant everything to her.
Mary is survived by her three children, Scott (and Shelly) Barrett of Colchester, VT, Laura (and Paul) Zuchowski of Williston, VT, and Sandra (and Greg) Nickel of Idaho; her six grandchildren, Ryan and Nacole Barrett, Adam and Alex Zuchowski and Lillian and Jackson Nickel. Mary is also survived by her siblings, David (and Kathy) Laramee, Adrian Laramee, Eric (and Nanette) Laramee and Brenda Laramee, all of Florida, and Linda Laramee, Steven Laramee, and brother-in-law Skip Ellis, all of Vermont. Mary was predeceased by her son, Steven Barrett, in 1969, her parents, Evelyn Laramee in 1980, Leo Laramee in 1989, her loving partner of many years, Marvin Guyette, in 2009 and her sister, Gloria (Laramee) Ellis, in 2011.
Visiting hours were held at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel in Burlington on Sept. 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church in Burlington on Sept.27, 2022, with interment following at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to Howard Center Help is Here, CL200211, PO Box 1307, Williston VT 05495-1307 or to the Vermont Children’s Trust Foundation, 95 St. Paul Street, Suite 330, Burlington, VT 05401. To send online condolences to her family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.