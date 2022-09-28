Mary Jane (Laramee) Barrett

Mary Jane (Laramee) Barrett, 74, of South Burlington passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2022. 

She was born on May 31, 1948 in Burlington VT, the daughter of Leo and Evelyn (Parker) Laramee. Mary spent most of her years in Burlington’s south end, living most of her life just a block from her childhood home on Flynn Avenue until 2011 when she moved to South Burlington. 