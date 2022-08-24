Mary Jane Roy

Mary Jane (Brennan) Roy, 88, formerly of Montpelier and Burlington, VT, passed away peacefully from natural causes Aug. 17, 2022 at Mansfield Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Essex Junction.

Mary Jane was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Fairfax, VT, the youngest child of Paul and Margaret (O’Grady) Brennan. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Paul, and sister Elizabeth “Betty” (Kelley), born on the same day, four years prior. 