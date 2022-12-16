Marion "Midge" McKee

Marion "Midge" McKee, 94 of Williston, VT, formally of Williamstown, and Randolph, VT passed away on November 3, 2022. Midge was born in New York City, New York, on December 30, 1927, to Moses Miller and Claire (Leichty) McKee.

She graduated from Hunter College High School in 1945, received her B.A. from Hunter College in 1949, and graduated from Temple University Medical School in 1953. Midge completed her internship and year of pediatrics residency at Mary Fletcher Hospital, one year in neurology at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, and two years at the Children's Hospital in Boston, Mass. She taught neurology and pediatrics at the UVM College of Medicines for many years.