Marion "Midge" McKee, 94 of Williston, VT, formally of Williamstown, and Randolph, VT passed away on November 3, 2022. Midge was born in New York City, New York, on December 30, 1927, to Moses Miller and Claire (Leichty) McKee.
She graduated from Hunter College High School in 1945, received her B.A. from Hunter College in 1949, and graduated from Temple University Medical School in 1953. Midge completed her internship and year of pediatrics residency at Mary Fletcher Hospital, one year in neurology at the University of Vermont College of Medicine, and two years at the Children's Hospital in Boston, Mass. She taught neurology and pediatrics at the UVM College of Medicines for many years.
Dr. McKee served as a pediatric neurologist in Vermont and was director of the Child Development Clinic that was run by the Vermont State Health Department. She was instrumental in spearheading a program for developmentally and neurologically disabled children and developing the Vermont Infant Screening Program.
Dr. McKee received several honors, including serving as delegate to the White House Conference on Mental Retardation in 1963. She also participated on a panel that submitted a Consensus Development Conference Statement on febrile seizures to the National Institute of Health in 1980.
Midge loved gardening, scrap booking, painting, and feeding the birds. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was always up for a toboggan ride down the hill at the farm with the younger generation, playing a game of croquet, and playing Michigan. Midge was a member of the Baptist Fellowship of Randolph and enjoyed spending time with her many friends in the congregation. She enriched the community through her numerous church activities. One of her favorite projects was that of filling shoe boxes with toys and treats to send to children in need.
Midge is survived by her sister Virginia (McKee) Atherley, nieces Claire (Atherley) Grinnell, Robin (Atherley) Dupuis, and nephew David Atherley, as well as five great nieces and nephews and seven "great greats". Midge will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all those fortunate enough to have known her. A memorial service was held on November 17, 2022, a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Day Funeral Home in Randolph, VT is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.dayfunerals.com