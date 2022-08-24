Margaret E. Allen

Margaret Evelyn McClellan Allen was born June 16, 1938, to Artie J and Doris Bolio McClellan. Margaret grew up on a farm on English Settlement Road in Underhill where everything was done by hand and horses. Margaret graduated from Jericho High School in 1956 in a class of 13.
After graduation she worked at two local restaurants then at Many’s Diner in Essex Jct. In 1959, she went to work at Remington’s Dry Goods store as a clerk. In Aug. of 1960, she went to work at E.W Baily Feeds in Essex Jct. as a bookkeeper and in 1970 became manager. She worked for four different owners until retiring from Depot Home and Garden in 2011.
On Nov. 27, 1963, she married Donald P. Allen, Sr. They lived in Williston for over 50 years. Margaret was instrumental in getting clean drinking water for her neighborhood.
Margaret leaves her son Donald Jr. and wife Sally of Richmond and two grandchildren, Devin and wife Jillian of Milton and Shelby of Richmond. She leaves one brother, Peter McClellan of Underhill. She also leaves sisters-in-law Barbara Magee, Rose Allen, Ruth Allen, Lucielle Allen, and brother-in-law Harold Allen along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves special cousins Linda LaRock and Teresa Connor, Joan Mendes and husband David and Sandy Owen and husband Tom.
Margaret’s husband Donald predeceased her Feb. 25, 2020. She was also predeceased by her brothers and their wives, John and Dawna of Essex, Douglas and Estel of Richmond and Lee and Arlene of Hinesburg and Peter’s wife Yvonne.
We would like to thank the staff at Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation in Essex for the exceptional care Margaret received over the last several months. We would also like to thank the staff and volunteers at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester for their loving care during Margaret’s final days.
A graveside service will be held on Sept. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Underhill Flats Cemetery, Park Street Underhill, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation 475 Ethan Allen Ave, Colchester, VT 05446. Please address your donation to either Resident Activity Funds or Employee Recognition.
Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction., VT.