Margaret E. Allen

Margaret Evelyn McClellan Allen was born June 16, 1938, to Artie J and Doris Bolio McClellan. Margaret grew up on a farm on English Settlement Road in Underhill where everything was done by hand and horses. Margaret graduated from Jericho High School in 1956 in a class of 13.

After graduation she worked at two local restaurants then at Many’s Diner in Essex Jct. In 1959, she went to work at Remington’s Dry Goods store as a clerk. In Aug. of 1960, she went to work at E.W Baily Feeds in Essex Jct. as a bookkeeper and in 1970 became manager. She worked for four different owners until retiring from Depot Home and Garden in 2011. 