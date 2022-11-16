Judith (Judy) M. Letourneau, 77, died surrounded by her family on Oct. 26, 2022 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.
She was born Nov. 28, 1944, in Burlington, the daughter of Wilbur Gorton and Blanche Bleau (Taft).
Judy graduated from Richmond High School, class of 1962.
After graduation, she followed her gypsy soul wherever it led her, living her best life. She married her forever love Nelson Letourneau on December 13, 1986 and they celebrated 35 years of marriage together, eventually settling in the Burlington area to live out their lives.
In addition to her parents, Judy was predeceased by her sister, Rebecca (Becky) Leveillee, her brothers Paul Gorton & Wayne Gorton. Her son Christopher (Chris) Gamelin, her granddaughter Mariah Gamelin, her father-in-law Leon Letourneau and mother-in-law Solange Letourneau.
Judy is survived by her husband Nelson Letourneau, her daughters Jean Thibault and husband Rolland, Jennifer Rock and husband Patrick, her stepsons, Pierre Letourneau and wife Charlene, Ron Letourneau, Travis Letourneau and wife Sara. Her sister Linda Aldrich and husband William, her brother-in-law Gaeton Letourneau and wife Christine, her sister-in-laws Nicole Lafleur and husband Steve, France Letourneau and significant other Pete. Sylvie Perkins and husband Steve, Carmen Columbia and husband Shawn.
In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held on Sunday, November 13th at the VFW 176 S. Winooski Avenue in Burlington.