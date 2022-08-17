John William “Jack” Beatty III

John William “Jack” Beatty III, a lifetime resident of the Burlington area, went to our heavenly father on August 9, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his beloved home surrounded by family which was his last wish. 

Jack was born at home, 42 North Street in Burlington, on September 21, 1926, the first son of John William JR and Lila Tromblee Beatty. He attended Cathedral Grade and High Schools, graduating in 1943. He began his studies at St. Michaels College, then the following year joined the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his discharge, he resumed his education, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1948. 