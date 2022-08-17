John William “Jack” Beatty III, a lifetime resident of the Burlington area, went to our heavenly father on August 9, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his beloved home surrounded by family which was his last wish.
Jack was born at home, 42 North Street in Burlington, on September 21, 1926, the first son of John William JR and Lila Tromblee Beatty. He attended Cathedral Grade and High Schools, graduating in 1943. He began his studies at St. Michaels College, then the following year joined the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After his discharge, he resumed his education, graduating with a degree in Business Administration in 1948.
Jack and Teresa Williams were married in the old Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on September 1, 1948 by Monsignor Patrick Brennan, who had married his parents twenty-seven years earlier. Music for their wedding was provided by the entire Cathedral Senior Choir under the direction of Dr. Lechnyr accompanied on the organ by Mrs. James Holcomb. This was the last performance by Mrs. Holcomb at the cathedral before she and her husband moved to Arizona.
His working career began as an Accountant with National Biscuit Company Bread Bakery, then with Fairchild industries/McGraw Edison Division in Burlington as a Laboratory Technician and head of the Motor Repair Department. When the firm moved to Missouri, Jack elected to stay in the area and was employed by General Electric as an Engineering Electro-Mechanical/Electronic Technician until he began his career with IBM in 1965. His entire career with IBM was in the Purchasing Department, retiring in 1991 as Procurement Contracts Administrator.
Following his retirement, Jack and Teresa traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada by Minivan. When he was not traveling, he was associated with his son George at the G.B Mechanical Truck Center in Williston VT.
During his lifetime, Jack participated in many activities. In his early years he trained for a musical career under the tutelage of Dr. Joseph F Lechnyr in the choirs of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, which traveled extensively throughout Vermont, Montreal and Boston while he was a member. Choirs were his first music love. When Jack and his family moved to South Burlington in 1954, he joined the Choir at St. John Vianney Church under the direction of Mr. Val Carter. Shortly after, he formed a Boys and Men’s Choir, taking over the Directorship of both groups in 1956. After the Vatican Council, a mixed voice Adult Choir was formed. The Choirs participated in several area Ecumenical and Catholic Concerts during his leadership.
In later years, he served as Cantor/Leader of Song at St. John Vianney. Jack will be remembered by many area residents as the Leader of Song for the Annual Memorial Day Mass at Resurrection Park, which he has participated in since its beginning. He also sang with Dr. William Tortolano in Vermont Gregorian Chant Schola, which traveled extensively in Vermont and Canada. He studied the trombone and played in the Cathedral High School Band, Orchestra and Glee Clubs.
While attending St. Michaels, he was the student director of the College Band, and was privileged to conduct the Band during his own Graduation Ceremony in 1948. Jack was an original member of the Chittenden County 4H Band, which traveled extensively around Vermont and the Eastern States Exposition in Springfield, Massachusetts. He joined the Burlington Military Band in 1942 as a trombonist and was the Band’s Manager and also the first Band Announcer at their weekly concerts in Battery Park. Jack was the General Chairman for the dedication ceremony of the Joseph Lechnyr Band Shell in Battery Park. He and his wife Teresa enjoyed playing in the band until 1984, when they both retired after a combined membership of over 80 years.
Jack was active in St. John Vianney Parish Council, Chairman of the Deanery Parish Council, and served on the Diocesan Budget Committee and several other committees under Bishop Marshall. He was also very active in the Burlington Knights of Columbus, holding several offices, and chaired and served in committees for several Charity Fundraising activities during his active membership.
During his employment at General Electric and earlier years at IBM, Jack was active in the Credit Unions. He held several offices on the Board of Directors of the IBM Credit Union (now NEFCU) in its early years. He was also active in District and State League Credit Union Committees, notably on the Vermont Credit Union League Annual Meeting Committee for several years.
Jack’s devoted wife of 52 years, Teresa Williams Beatty, died in March 2005. He has since married Jean Giddings Harvie of Pittsford in September 2006. Jean and Jack settled down in his home in South Burlington and enjoyed life together, attending plays, and music events.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife Jean, six daughters and two sons and their spouses: Martha Beatty and Richard Bessette of Burlington, Mary Pigeon of South Burlington, Joan (Keith) Coonrod of Milton, NY, Jack IV (Rebecca) Beatty of Bristol, Teresa McGuire of Essex Junction, Patricia Gilbert of Richmond, George (Sherry) Beatty of Williston, Susan Baldwin of Incline Village, Nevada his son in law David Cousino; his sister-in-law Jean (Jacques) Trahan of Burlington along with Jeans 3 children, Lethea (Roy) Rollard, Linda (William) Drummond of Pittsford, and Mark (Sanita) Harvie of Williston; 37 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by several cousins and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved first wife Teresa in 2005, his father John W Beatty JR in 1956, his mother Lila Tromblee Beatty in 1989, his brother Charles in 1984, his son-in-law Kenneth “Bucky” Pigeon in 2013, his daughter Ruth Beatty Cousino in 2016, and his son-in-law Jim Baldwin in 2016.
Visiting hours were held on Tuesday August 16, 2022 from 5pm-7pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington on Wednesday August 17, at 11:00am with burial followiung in Resurrection Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Priest Benefit Fund, 55 Joy Dr., So. Burlington, VT 05403. To send online condolences to his family please visitwww.readyfuneral.com.