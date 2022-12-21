Janet Helen Parent Harvey passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 89.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Russell “Jack” Harvey, her children Philip Harvey, Douglas Harvey, Thomas Harvey and Susan Harvey as well as 9 grandchildren and two nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson John Harvey and her brother Thomas Parent.
Janet was born in Burlington, Vermont on July 6, 1933. Her parents were Caroline LaBelle Parent and Raymond Colixte Parent.
She married Russell Jack Harvey on July 9, 1955. She graduated from Hinesburg High School and then attended the University of Vermont double majoring in mathematics and physics. She was one of the first female electrical engineers General Electric hired, and after having children she changed careers.
She continued her education, achieving a Master of Education in 1958. She worked part time teaching for years including at Pine Ridge School in Williston. Later she taught in the Milton school district where she worked for decades, retiring in 1996.
She attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary church in Williston and was the organist for countless masses, weddings, baptisms and funerals.
Janet was an extraordinary mother, wife, sister, and friend.
She was a talented pianist playing in orchestras when she was young. She sewed, painted, wallpapered, tiled and did whatever needed to be done to keep her home beautiful. She loved to ski downhill and enjoyed many dogs and cats, loving each as much as the one before. After retirement, she had flower and vegetable gardens that she cherished.
She had a long struggle with dementia and is now at peace. Even as dementia took her away, she maintained her kindness and sense of humor with all of those who cared for her.
A celebration of Janet’s life will take place on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Florida and in Vermont in the spring of 2023.