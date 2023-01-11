Helen Barbara Phillips, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on Hinesburg Hollow Road surrounded by her family Tuesday evening Jan. 3, 2023.
She was born at home in St. George, May 3, 1926, the daughter of Fredrick N. and Jennie E. (Wellinger) Peet.
Helen grew up on a family farm across from what is now Rocky Ridge Golf Course on Route 116 and would walk to the one-room schoolhouse in St. George. She graduated from Hinesburg High School and from Burlington Business College. The oldest of seven, Helen had many happy memories of her childhood fishing on Shelburne Pond when she wasn’t helping on the farm or picking berries to earn money to go to the Champlain Valley Fair.
She worked for the Venetian Blind Company of Burlington after graduating from college and was the elected Huntington Town auditor for 42 years and helped uncover a fraud by the Town Clerk in 1968.
Helen married the love of her life, Gerald (Gerry) Phillips on July 7, 1948 and moved to his family farm at the top of Phillips Road, now called Trapp Road in Huntington. They moved to Hinesburg Hollow Road in 1961 where their four children were raised on their small farm. Helen and Gerry were married for 59 years before his passing in 2007.
She enjoyed company, canning, gardening, taking walks, picking berries, family gatherings and being a loving mother. For many, many years, she and Gerry hosted all-day Christmas gatherings with many people coming and going. She made sure everyone found a present under the tree, no matter how tough the times. She was like a second mother to many.
Helen was kind, caring, agreeable, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Her home was a stopover for many friends and family passing through Huntington and always had an open door and warm welcome for visitors. Over the years, she babysat many children, too many to count.
She also had an adventurous side and took many trips outside of Vermont. She had a permit for 30 years and never drove, but if someone stopped to see if she wanted to take a ride, she would always hop in their car and go. She also enjoyed the many years of Senior Dinners and being on the van to visit with her friends.
Helen is survived by her daughter Kathy and Harold Wendel of Huntington, their son Christopher and Samantha, and son Michael; son Lawrence and Tammy Phillips of Huntington, their daughter Lindsay, son Chad and significant other Cody, and daughter Courtney and fiance Sasa; daughter Patrica Henry of Huntington, her son Philip and significant other Wendy; daughter Amy and Chris Knapp of Monkton, son Jacob and Emma Tracy, daughter Laney and son Sam; great-grandchildren Bailey, Riley, Dalila, Gabrylle, Ryan, Caleb, Myles, Caylan, Logan, Finlee, Luka, Oakley; sister Joyce and Lyle Bissonette of Hinesburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Gerry, grandson Justin Henry and siblings Clara, Fredrick (Bud), Alson, Marilyn (Junie), and Lucille.
Thank you to Dr. Pamela Dawson, UVM Home Health & Hospice nurses and support staff and the many caregivers. A very special thank you to Shirley Weaver for the many years of home care, friendship and companionship during Helen’s later years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Huntington Senior Citizens, ℅ Donna Lewis, 97 Trapp Road, Huntington, VT 05462; Richmond Rescue, 216 Railroad Street, Richmond, VT 05477; UVM Home Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446.
Visiting hours will be, Jan. 12, from 2 pm to 5 pm at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 10759 Rt. 116, Hinesburg, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Jan. 13, 2023 also at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church.