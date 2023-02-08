Heidi L. Libercent, 74, of Williston passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester.
Heidi was born Oct. 17, 1948 in Barre Town VT. She was a 1966 graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre VT, and a 1970 graduate of the University of Vermont School of Nursing, receiving her RN BSN degree.
In her early years she worked at the Medical Center Hospital in Burlington, later working for 30 years at the Vermont Department of Mental Health, before finishing her career at the Howard Center. Heidi was a great lover of cats, and always had a few at her side throughout her life. She also enjoyed doing jewelry, crafting at home in her retirement years.
Heidi is survived by her husband of 36 years, Douglas Clifton Jr of Williston. She was predeceased by her parents Roland and Loretta (Blanchet) Libercent, and her first husband Richard Aldrich.
Per Heidi’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Inturnment will be private in the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Ct, So Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.