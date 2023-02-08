Heidi L. Libercent

Heidi L. Libercent, 74, of Williston passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at Green Mountain Nursing Home in Colchester. 

Heidi was born Oct. 17, 1948 in Barre Town VT. She was a 1966 graduate of Spaulding High School in Barre VT, and a 1970 graduate of the University of Vermont School of Nursing, receiving her RN BSN degree. 