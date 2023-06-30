It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory N. Ashley, 72 of Williston, VT and Port Richey, Florida announces his passing on June 9th, 2023. Greg passed away peacefully in his home with loved ones by his side. Greg was born in Burlington, VT on ...

It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory N. Ashley, 72 of Williston, VT and Port Richey, Florida announces his passing on June 9th, 2023. Greg passed away peacefully in his home with loved ones by his side. 

Greg was born in Burlington, VT on November 18, 1950, to parents Harley F Ashley and Margaret G Patterson. He grew up in Burlington and Williston with 4 older brothers and one younger sister. 