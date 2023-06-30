It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory N. Ashley, 72 of Williston, VT and Port Richey, Florida announces his passing on June 9th, 2023. Greg passed away peacefully in his home with loved ones by his side.
Greg was born in Burlington, VT on November 18, 1950, to parents Harley F Ashley and Margaret G Patterson. He grew up in Burlington and Williston with 4 older brothers and one younger sister.
He was a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School where he met his high school sweetheart Darlene Burnett. They married in 1971 and raised two children together, David born in 1972 and Jennifer born in 1980.
When Greg was a child, he had dreamed of becoming a pilot. Once he was old enough, he decided to serve in the United States Coast Guard. He graduated from Sikorsky Helicopter Academy and participated in many rescue missions which he loved.
Upon returning home to Vermont, he accepted a position at General Electric in Burlington and remained with the company for over 20 years. He later worked at Husky Injection Moldings and Bio-Tek Instruments before retiring and moving to Florida.
Greg loved the sun, camping and being on the water boating and fishing. He was a member of the local Bass Club and took part in numerous derbies including the LCI and salmon fishing with his son David in Pulaski, NY. Encouraged by his daughter Jennifer’s certification, he even started pursuing a lifelong interest of learning to scuba dive before his illness began to progress.
Greg also had a love of movies, comedy, space, photography, Golden Retrievers, music, and anything sweet! He spent many years with family at weekend BBQ’s, swimming, playing tennis and volleyball, horseshoes and basketball, and enjoyed a good game of cards. He had a good sense of humor and was very charming. He had a nice singing voice; however, he was too hard of hearing to know the actual lyrics and would often have fun making up his own. In his most recent years, Greg had even started dancing regularly.
Greg had a big heart and taking care of his ailing mother in her last months was one of the proudest times of his life. Greg loved and was very proud of his family and will be dearly missed.
He was predeceased by both of his parents as well as three of his brothers, James, Robert and Johnny Ashley.
Greg is survived by his significant other and dancing partner, Delores Penman of Port Richey, Florida, his second wife, Johnna Daignault of Colchester, VT, and his first wife Darlene Ashley of Williston, VT and their family: His son, David Ashley and wife Carrie of Hinesburg VT, his daughter, Jennifer A. Ashley and husband Shawn J. Chapman of Williston VT, Five Grandchildren, Alissa, Cody, Joshua, Elijah and Samantha as well as two great-grandchildren, Christian and Elliot. He is also survived by his brother Dennis Ashley and wife Susan, of Essex VT, his sister Jeanne Boutin and husband James of Starksboro VT, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will hold a celebration of life to honor Greg’s memory at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Greg’s memory to any animal shelter, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and/or The Myositis Association.