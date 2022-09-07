On Saturday, April 20, Gina Bowley Drake, a beloved mother and wife, passed away.
She was born to Jane Ann Shepard and Reginald Robert Bowley, on August 29, 1960, in Burlington, Vermont at Mary Fletcher Hospital. Gina graduated from Palm Beach Community College where she received her associates degree in nursing. She then furthered her education and received her master’s degree in nursing from Barry University. And her crowning achievement was receiving her PhD from the University of Phoenix.
She was a nurse in a hospital setting for over 30 years. She then decided that she would like to help in other ways while still practicing the profession she loved. She went on to use her talents as an expert witness testifying on behalf of clients who were in need. The next and final chapter of her career was teaching. She loved to teach. So much so, that she took her experience and knowledge from a professor, all the way up to Chief Nurse Administrator for Keiser University.
However, career is not all Gina was about. She was a loving mother to her son Johnathan, and a caring wife to her husband Tim. Gina loved her husband with all her heart and proved that marriage was not just words to her. In sickness and in health meant something to her, and she showed that every day while caring for him. She will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her son, Johnathan Manning and his wife Morgan Manning of Lake Worth, FL, her husband, Timothy Drake of Lake Worth, FL, and her brothers, Reginald R. Bowley Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bowley of Port Kent, NY, Ronald R. Bowley and his wife Julia Richardson of Grand Isle, VT, Shane S. Bowley and his wife Janice Russotti of So. Burlington, VT, William B. Bowley of Burlington, VT, Lewyt L. Bowley and his wife Jody Blanchard-Bowley of Williston, VT, and Adam A. Bowley and his wife Cathy Bowley of Huntington, VT.