Gina Bowley Drake

On Saturday, April 20, Gina Bowley Drake, a beloved mother and wife, passed away. 

She was born to Jane Ann Shepard and Reginald Robert Bowley, on August 29, 1960, in Burlington, Vermont at Mary Fletcher Hospital. Gina graduated from Palm Beach Community College where she received her associates degree in nursing. She then furthered her education and received her master’s degree in nursing from Barry University. And her crowning achievement was receiving her PhD from the University of Phoenix. 