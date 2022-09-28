Francis G. Duval, devoted husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022 at HarborView Senior Communities at the age of 103.
Fran was born in Amherst, NH, the son of the late John and Esther (Hicks) Duval, in the same historic home that his mother was born in. Fran began school in Amherst and graduated high school in Manchester, NH.
During WWII, he enlisted in the army and was assigned to the Army Air Corps. He met the love of his life, Jacqueline, through the friendship of his brother and Jackie’s sister.
Fran was well known for his sense of humor and being the life of the party. It was said he would have the whole table laughing, especially Jackie. Fran and Jackie were married on February 4th in Amherst, NH. Fran was stationed in Minnesota where Fran and Jackie welcomed their daughter, Sandy. His next post was North Dakota, where they welcomed their daughter, Sheri.
While serving overseas, he was diligent in writing and sending candy to his daughters, and the whole family always looked forward to his return. After serving 20 years in the Air Force during World War II, the Korean and the Vietnam wars, Fran retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. The family then moved to Old Lyme, CT where he was employed by General Dynamics/Electric Boat in Groton, CT as a Contract Analyst until his retirement.
While in Old Lyme, Fran was a member of Saint Ann’s Episcopal Church and over the years served as a Vestry member and Assistant Treasurer. The Duvals lived in Old Lyme for 29 years before moving to Williston, VT to be closer to their children and to watch their grandchildren grow up. Fran served with his wife Jackie as beloved volunteers at Fletcher Allen Health Care for 15 years, found community through participating in Fletcher Allen’s Cardiac Rehab program and was also a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in South Burlington. Fran and Jackie were once featured in a local TV segment for their dedicated volunteer work.
Fran is predeceased by his parents, John and Esther (Hicks) Duval, brothers Charlie Duval, and Herbert Duval. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jacqueline (Bianchi) Duval and daughters, Sandra Aldrich of Milton, VT and Sheri Youngberg and her husband Brian of Richmond, VT. He is also survived by four granddaughters, Karin Bell and her husband Ted Myotte of South Burlington, Heather Allen and her husband James of Hardwick, Kelly Youngberg of Richmond, and Pryscilla Youngberg and her spouse Sam of Essex Junction. Fran also leaves behind great-grandchildren: Owen, Milo Francis and John Allen, Colin Myotte, and Wilhelmina Youngberg. Fran is also survived by his brother Harry Duval and wife Irma of Old Lyme, CT and Nephew David Locke of Palm Springs, CA along with several other nieces and nephews.
When asked how he lived so many years, his response was “I wake up every morning and put my feet down and say ‘Hey, it’s another day!’”
His family will remember him for his strong will and devotion which he displayed until the very end.
Graveside service were held at East Cemetery in Williston on Sept. 23.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests support for All Saints Episcopal Church. Donations can be mailed to All Saints Episcopal Church, 1250 Spear Street, South Burlington, VT 05403.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service.