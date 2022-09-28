Francis G. Duval

Francis G. Duval, devoted husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022 at HarborView Senior Communities at the age of 103. 

Fran was born in Amherst, NH, the son of the late John and Esther (Hicks) Duval, in the same historic home that his mother was born in. Fran began school in Amherst and graduated high school in Manchester, NH.  